Where to Eat at McCarran International Airport (LAS) — Fall 2021

Need a good place to eat at McCarran International Airport? Look no further. The below guide maps out every food option throughout McCarran’s numerous terminals, from quick snacks to leisurely meals and more. It’s all you need whether you’re rushing for a flight or hoping to kill a long layover.

The dining options here are minimal if you want more than fast food or airport fare, all changing daily with shortened hours, temporary closings, and Terminal 3 closed during the pandemic.

Restrictions are in place to urge only ticketed passengers access to the terminals. Travelers are encouraged to practice common sense and social distancing whenever possible and flyers are advised to always check with their airline for the latest flight status information. Everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering.

Once inside, McCarran’s full roster of familiar, fast-casual favorites has been greatly reduced. Diners should be prepared for more closures, shortened hours, and menu changes without much warning.

But for those on the move, including flight crews looking to find food before take off, Las Vegas still offers national brands, local outposts, and a rare chance to leisurely enjoy a Shake Shack burger.

And if you’re landing at McCarran International Airport, rest assured that you can be on the Strip within minutes, where good dining awaits. Until then, here’s where to dine.





Bolding and * denotes Eater’s seal of approval

Esplanade

A Quick Meal

· Starbucks Coffee

· Wendy’s

· Jimmy John’s*

Fast/Casual Bars

· The Layover Bar: Full-service bar with margaritas and bloody Marys.

Terminal 1, A Gates



A Quick Meal

· Bagelmania (next to Gate A10)

· Jamba Juice (post-security food court).

· Great Steak & Potato Co. (near Gate A23).

· Moe’s Southwest Grill (next to Gate A15).

· Shake Shack* (post-security food court).

· Starbucks (near Gate A7).

Fast Casual/Bars

· The B Lounge (next to Gate A7).

· Cocktail 3 (post-security food court).

· Stella Artois Bar (next to Gate A15)

Terminal 1, B Gates



A Quick Meal

· 360° Gourmet Burritos (next to Gate B15).

· Einstein Bros. Bagel (next to Gate B9).

· Fresh Attractions (before Gate B15).

· The Great Steak & Potato Co. (next to B25).

· Mrs. Fields (next to B25).

· Port of Subs (next to B25).

· Shake Shack* (post-security food court).

Fast Casual/Bars

· Red Star Lounge (next to Gate B9).

A Leisurely Meal

· PGA Tour Grill (between Gates B15 and B17).

Terminal 1, C Gates



A Quick Meal

· Auntie Anne’s (next to Gate C16).

· Brookwood Farms BBQ (near Gate C14).

· Burger King (next to Gate C14).

· Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (post-security and near Gate C4).

· Fresh Attractions (across from Gate C4 and next to Gate C14).

· Fresh Market on the Go (next to Gate C19 and C21, near Gate C23).

· The Great American Bagel & Bakery (next to Gate C16).

· Jamba Juice (post-security)

· LAS MKT (across from Gate C7).

· Nathan’s Famous (next to Gate C22).

· Pei Wei Asian Diner (next to Gate C19).

· Popeye’s (next to Gate C19).

· Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen (between Gate C23 and C24). Pizza, pasta and Italian entrées.

· Wendy’s (between Gate C23 and C24).

Fast Casual/Bars

· Corcoran’s Irish Pub (near Gate C2).

· Crafted Bar (near Gate C7).

· Barney’s Lounge (near Gate C22).

· Jose Cuervo Tequileria (across from Gate C5). Standard Mexican fare.

· Lucky Streak Cocktail Lounge (post-security).

· Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill (between Gate C23 and C24).

Terminal 1, D Gates



A Quick Meal

· Auntie Anne’s (post-security food court).

· Baja Fresh Express (post-security food court).

· Burger King (next to Gate D6).

· Byte Kiosk (post-security food court). Fresh food from an automated unit.

· California Pizza Kitchen (post-security food court).*

· Cinnabon (post-security food court).

· Fresh Attractions (post-security food court).

· Great American Bagel & Bakery (post-security food court).

· Jamba Juice (post-security food court).

· Mrs. Fields (next to Gate D50 and post-security food court).

· Port of Subs (next to Gate D4).

· Quiznos Subs (near Gate D34).

· Sprinkles Vending (across from Gate D51).

· Starbucks Coffee (post-security food court, next to Gate D6, across from Gate D19, and next to Gate D36 and Gate D55).

· TCBY (post-security food court.)

· Wolfgang Puck Express (next to Gate D17).

A Leisurely Meal

· Burke in the Box (next to Gate D52).

· Centurion Lounge (members only, near Gate D1).*

· Chili’s (between D18 and D26 and next to D35).

· Metro Pizza (between Gates D34 and D36).*

· Rachel’s Kitchen (Gate D6).*

· Ruby’s Diner (post-security food court).*

· Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill (next to D6).*

Fast Casual/Bars

· Crafted Bar (near Gate D38).

· Estrella Jalisco Bar (near Gate D7).

· Ruby’s Bar (post-security food court).

Terminal 1, Baggage Claim

· Starbucks Coffee

Terminal 3, E Gates

A Quick Meal

· Burger King (near Gate E10).

· The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (near Gate E10).

Fast Casual/Bars

· The Local (near Gate E11).

A Leisurely Meal

· Village Pub (across from Gate E14).