A sign that says Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas

Las Vegas Dining 101: A Guide for Eating and Drinking in Sin City

Everything you need to know about feeding yourself, from classic values to essential splurges, in Las Vegas

by Susan Stapleton Updated
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.
| S-F/Shutterstock
Part of The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Las Vegas

Between the 42.5 million tourists who visited Las Vegas (at least before the pandemic) and the nearly 2 million residents in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, they all have one thing in common — they get hungry.

Las Vegas is full of restaurants to explore, new and old. Eater is here to guide you to the right spot for every situation, whether you need a reliable late-night restaurant, a swanky place to impress a date, or the perfect restaurant for a business meeting. Bookmark this guide, updated regularly, to stay on top of all of your dining and drinking needs.

Seven pretty dishes with Italian food
La Strega.
La Strega/Facebook

THE ESSENTIALS

First things first, let's talk basics — these are Eater's signature maps, updated regularly to highlight the best of the best and the newest of the new.

UPDATEDEater 38 — Updated every quarter, this map features 38 of the most essential restaurants in and around Las Vegas, spanning multiple neighborhoods, cuisines and price points.
UPDATEDEater Heatmap — Updated monthly, this map features the hottest new destinations in town, restaurants that just opened and already have a huge following.
UPDATEDAn Eater's Guide to Dining in Las Vegas — A good overview of the dining scene in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide To Eating and Drinking in Las Vegas
Chef's Tables — Get up close and personal with chefs.
A Conventioneers' Guide to Las Vegas
JBF Award Nominees in Las Vegas
Great Buffets
NEW Buffets That Are Open Inside Casinos
UPDATED Must-See Dining Rooms
Secret Restaurants and Bars
NEW The Nine Most-Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings This Fall in Las Vegas
The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings in 2021
NEW Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened in Las Vegas in 2021
NEW Every Restaurant and Bar That Closed in Las Vegas in 2021
Neighborhood Gems to Frequent
UPDATEDCool Things Inside Las Vegas Restaurants
Pretty Bathrooms
UPDATEDA Guide to Happy Hours — Places to pick up deals.
New York Imports
Off-Strip Vegetarian and Vegan Map
Dedicated Vegetarian and Vegan Menus on the Strip
Gluten-Free Menus — Where to find restaurants that specialize in gluten-free dishes
Secret Menus on the Strip
Kid-Friendly Restaurants — These restaurants feature menus just for kids.
Restaurants Every First-Time Visitor Should Try

A casino under construction.
Resorts World.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

NEW RESORTS TO EXPLORE

Everything Headed to Resorts World
Explore the Dining Options at Virgin Hotels
Everything to Eat at Circa

A busy street with casinos on either side.
Fremont Street Experience.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

24-HOUR GUIDES

UPDATED How To Eat Your Way Through the Las Vegas Strip
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Downtown Las Vegas
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Caesars Palace
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Venetian and Palazzo
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the MGM Grand
UPDATEDThe Best 24-Hour Restaurants

Pane frattau pizza with sunny-side-up eggs, guanciale, and chili
Pane frattau pizza with sunny-side-up eggs, guanciale, and chili at Locale Italian Kitchen.
Locale Italian Kitchen/Facebook

BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

UPDATED Eater Brunch Heatmap — New brunches in Las Vegas.
UPDATED Best Brunches — A guide to 65 across the city.
Eater Brunch Essentials — Some of the best brunches you can count on every weekend.
UPDATED Eater Breakfast Map — You need to start the day with a good breakfast. This is your guide to some of the best in Las Vegas.
Weekday Brunch Map — Nab brunch all week long.
All Things Breakfast in Las Vegas — Maps, guides and tips.
Late-Night Breakfasts
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Burritos
UPDATED Your Power Lunch Guide — Get down to business

LATE NIGHT

UPDATED Late-Night Dining Spots
Where To Dine 24 Hours a Day
Graveyard Specials
Late-Night Breakfasts

A patio with a tent over it
Honey Salt’s patio with tent.
Honey Salt/Facebook

PATIOS

NEWOutdoor Dining Guide
UPDATED23 Patios for Outdoor Dining on the Las Vegas Strip
UPDATED37 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson
UPDATED 15 Rooftop Patios to Explore in Las Vegas
UPDATED 22 Outdoor Bars to Frequent Right Now in Las Vegas
UPDATED Dog-Friendly Restaurants
UPDATEDIndoor Patios

SPECIFIC FOODS

What are you craving? Let these maps show you the way to a great meal at any price point.

double-cut rib-eye steak
SW Steakhouse’s double-cut rib-eye steak.
Jeff Green

MEAT

Nashville Hot Chicken
Roasted Chicken Dishes
Delicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Savory Porchetta
Foie Gras
Pot Roasts
Extreme Meat Dishes
Dazzling Duck Dishes
Where To Dig Into Cheese Steaks
Where To Find Real Kobe Beef
UPDATED What To Order at the Steakhouses of Las Vegas
Iconic Burgers To Try Before You Die
Fabulous Fried Chicken
Where To Eat Prime Rib
Must-Eat Chicken Wings
UPDATED A Handy Guide to Barbecue Restaurants in Las Vegas
Iconic Meat Dishes in Las Vegas
A Handy Guide to Hot Dogs in Las Vegas
Cheap Hot Dogs in Las Vegas
Great Fish and Chips
Great Kebobs in Las Vegas
Random Meats on a Stick
A Guide to Charcuterie
Great Hawaiian Barbecue
Korean Barbecue in Las Vegas
All Things Barbecue

Papi’s Soondubu with two hands holding it.
Papi’s Soondubu at Best Friend.
Best Friend/Facebook

GLOBAL CUISINE

British Dishes
Tapas from Around the World
Eastern European Restaurants
Great Cuban Fare
Persian Food To Try
Terrific Korean Restaurants
Peruvian Restaurants to Try
Great German Fare
French Restaurants You Should Frequent
Tasty Crepes
UPDATEDItalian Restaurants You Should Know
Osso Buco
Great Irish Pubs
Grab Some Good Creole Food
NEWGreat Off-Strip Mexican Restaurants
Great Mexican Restaurants
Must-Try Greek Restaurants
Kosher Restaurants
Brazilian Restaurants
Colombian Restaurants

A bowl of birria, Tijuana-style shredded beef stew with a tortilla and Mexican Coke.
664 TJ Birrieria.
664 TJ Birrieria/Facebook

LATIN CUISINE

Terrific Birria
Great Tortas
Tacos to Try
In Vegas, Bonito Michoacán’s Menu Is a Scrapbook of the Best Dishes from One Family’s Early Days in Mexico
How Las Vegas’s One and Only Mexican-Italian Food Truck Came to Be
Brazilian Restaurants
Pozole
Colombian Restaurants
Great Tamales
Great Cuban Fare
Peruvian Restaurants to Try
Great Mexican Restaurants
NEWGreat Off-Strip Mexican Restaurants
Novelty Tacos You Must Try

CARIBBEAN CUISINE

Great Jamaican Food
Great Cuban Fare

Seafood at Michael Mina
Seafood at Michael Mina.
Anthony Mair

SEAFOOD

UPDATEDOyster Bars
NEWSeafood Boils
Novelty Lobster Dishes
UPDATED Awesome Seafood
Outrageous Seafood Towers
Where To Find Fabulous Hawaiian Poke
Where To Find Oysters
UPDATEDUltimate Guide to Sushi
Great Sushi Happy Hours

Seafood pan roast
Seafood pan roast at The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill.
The Legends Oyster Bar & Grill/Facebook

NOVELTY

Duck Fat Fries
Charcoal-Activated Dishes
Great Deviled Eggs
Poutine
Cotton Candy
Dole Whip
Tasty Avocado Toast
Iconic Sandwiches to Try Before You Die
Fancy Pants Versions of French Fries
Beer-Infused Dishes
Essential Pizza Restaurants of Las Vegas
Insane Breakfast Dishes in Las Vegas
Where To Find Boba Teas
Where To Find Oysters
Pumpkin-Flavored Dishes

A salad wrapped in a husk
Morimoto salad.
MGM Resorts

ASIAN FOOD

UPDATED Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown
NEW Pan-Asian in North Las Vegas
Dumplings
Every Las Vegas Restaurant Marcus Samuelsson Visits on No Passport Required
Taiwanese Restaurants
Asian Buffets
Banh Mi
Conveyor Belt Dining Options
Hand-Pulled Noodles
Taiyaki
Korean Food
Great Udon Noodles
Terrific Omakase
Great Asian Street Food
Hainanese Chicken Rice
A Guide to Asian Restaurants in Las Vegas
Great Matcha
All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Guide
Ultimate Guide to Sushi
Great Sushi Happy Hours
A Handy Guide to Chinese Restaurants in Las Vegas
Where to Find Pho
Sushi Burrito Madness
Asian Hot Pots
Where to Find Ramen
A Guide to Filipino Food
Essential Indian Restaurants
Essential Thai Restaurants
Try the Roving Dim Sum Carts
Great Soba Noodles
Tour Vegas' Asian Bakeries
Terrific Korean Barbecue
Asian Fusion Dishes All Over Las Vegas
Great Izakayas
Great Robata

A poke dish with salmon, avocado, cucumbers
Island Flavor.
Island Flavor/Facebook

HAWAIIAN FOOD

How Las Vegas Became a Hawaiian Dining Destination
Hawaiian Restaurants
Hawaiian Plate Lunches
Hawaiian Breakfasts
Where To Find Fabulous Hawaiian Poke
Hawaiian Shave Ice
Great Hawaiian Barbecue

A chocolate mousse in the shape of a fedora.
Sinatra Hat.
Encore Las Vegas

DESSERTS

Looking for great desserts in Las Vegas? Consult Eater Vegas’ Sweets Week Coverage, or check out these maps and guides:

UPDATED Iconic Desserts
Hawaiian Shave Ice
Cotton Candy
Dole Whip
A Boozy Milkshake Crawl on the Las Vegas Strip
Ube Treats
Great Cupcakes
Tasty Gelato
UPDATED Excellent Soft Serve Ice Cream
UPDATEDDeliriously Delicious Doughnuts
Great Bakeries in Las Vegas
Tasty Cookies
UPDATED Cool Ice Cream Shops in Las Vegas
Terrific Candy Shops
Where to Find Honey Toast
Pies That You Must Try
Boozy Milkshakes
Rolled Ice Cream

A pink cocktail with a watermelon slice
The watermelon mule at Oddwood.
Oddwood/Facebook

BEVERAGES

Looking for great cocktails in Las Vegas? Consult Eater Vegas’ Cocktail Week Coverage, or check out these maps and guides:

UPDATEDWhere To Drink in Las Vegas
UPDATEDEssential Bars in Las Vegas
Boozeless Cocktails
Where to Drink Whiskey
How To Do a Bar Crawl in the Arts District
Great Rum Bars
The Complete Guide to Las Vegas Nightclubs
Great Hangover Cures
Essential Pool Parties
Poolside Cocktails
Fun Giant Cocktails
UPDATEDNew Coffee Shops to Try
NEWCoffee Shops with Drive-Thrus
Essential Coffee Shops of Las Vegas
UPDATEDA Guide to Dive Bars in Las Vegas
UPDATEDSports Bars with Great Food
UPDATED Breweries You Should Frequent
Where to Drink Great Craft Beers
Excellent Wine Lists
Over-the-Top Bloody Marys
Bottomless Bloody Marys All Over Las Vegas
Bottomless Mimosas for Days
Where To Sing Karaoke
Great Barrel-Aged Cocktails in Las Vegas
Where Bartenders Like to Drink
Margaritas You Should Try
Everything You Need To Know About Cocktails
Classic Cocktails All Over Las Vegas
All Things Bubble Tea
Boozy Milkshakes All Over Las Vegas
Where to Drink Sake
Hangover Remedies
Essential Tiki Cocktails
Gay-Friendly Bars and Nightclubs
Hot Chocolate Options
Smoked Cocktails

A vegan sushi picked up with chopsticks, in the works for Daikon Vegan Sushi &amp; More on the westside.
Daikon Vegan Sushi & More.
Daikon Vegan Sushi & More

HEALTHY

Looking for great healthy dining options in Las Vegas? Consult these maps and guides:

Get Healthy at These Juice Bars
Off-Strip Vegetarian and Vegan Map
Dedicated Vegetarian and Vegan Menus on the Strip
Where To Find the Impossible Burger
Gluten-Free Menus
Great Healthy Dining Options

Golden Steer Steakhouse
Golden Steer Steakhouse
Golden Steer Steakhouse

CLASSIC LAS VEGAS

UPDATED Classic Restaurants to Try Before You Die
UPDATEDClassic Las Vegas Dishes
The History of the Gourmet Room
Mike Minor Reflects on The Vintage Dining Scene in Las Vegas
See How Downtown Gem Hugo’s Cellar Makes Dishes Table Side
Remembering Fat Tuesday’s, The Cavalier, Showboat and More
Oysters Worth the Hour-Long Wait at Palace Station
José Martel on 32 Years of Michael’s Gourmet Room
6 Places Frequented by Tony ‘The Ant’ Spilotro
UPDATEDMust-See Dining Rooms
The Inside Secrets of the Timeless Classic Piero’s
Andre Rochat, Vegas’ First Celebrity Chef, Reflects on 35 Years

A airport at dusk
McCarran International Airport.
McCarran International Airport/Facebook

MISCELLANEOUS

NEW Where to Celebrate a Bachelorette Party
NEW Where to Find Butcher Shops
NEW Where to Find International and Specialty Grocery Stores
NEWWhere To Eat and Drink at Las Vegas Ballpark, Home of the Aviators
Automated Drinking and Dining
Afternoon Tea
Interesting Buffets
People-Watching
Southern Food
A Guide to Edible Pot
CBD-Infused Drinks
UPDATED Restaurants with Great Views
Romantic Restaurants
Where Chefs Like to Eat
NEW Where to Eat at Allegiant Stadium
UPDATED Sports Bars with Great Food
UPDATEDWhere To Eat at McCarran International Airport
Where To Dine Near the Las Vegas Convention Center
A Guide to Special Dinners
Hotels with Great Room Service
Get To Know The Iconic McDonald’s Locations in Las Vegas
Food Trucks You Should Know
Restaurants That Are Great for Weddings
Tips for Getting Married in a Las Vegas Restaurant
A Handy Guide to Hawaiian Restaurants in Las Vegas
UPDATED Dog-Friendly Restaurants
Hometown Comfort Foods
Great Food and Beverage Events
Essential Patios in Las Vegas
Where To Find Caviar

An earthen bowl with miso garlic pork belly
Miso garlic pork belly at Cafe Sanuki.
Sam Abrahms/Eater Vegas

INEXPENSIVE EATS

Looking to eat well without spending too much money? Consult the Eater Vegas Cheap Eats Week archive, or jump right to these maps and guides:

Oyster Deals for Less Than $2
UPDATED Las Vegas’ Top Inexpensive Eats
Graveyard Specials
Inexpensive Tasting Menus
Your Guide to the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet
Your Guide to Cheap Hot Dogs

Sunset at Joshua Tree National Park
Sunset at Joshua Tree National Park
NPS/Brad Sutton

ROAD TRIPS

Where the Eat and Drink on a Road Trip from Las Vegas
Eater’s Guide to the Southwest
UPDATEDDine Near the Red Rocks of Sedona
NEWRestaurants Near Death Valley
NEWGrand Canyon Restaurants
UPDATEDWhere To Eat Near Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dine Waterside at These Lake Havasu Restaurants
Restaurants To Try in Laughlin
Essential Restaurants in Pahrump
Where To Dine in Boulder City Near the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead
UPDATEDGreat Restaurants Near Bryce Canyon National Park
UPDATEDTry These Restaurants on a Trip to Zion National Park
Five Restaurants To Try in Mesquite
Five Restaurants To Try on a Road Trip to the Grand Canyon
Five Excuses to Stop in Primm
UPDATEDWhere To Dine Near Great Basin National Park

A dining room with an extravagant chandelier
Beauty & Essex.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

CELEBRITY DINING

UPDATED Fashionable Restaurants
Dine Like Nicolas Cage
Where To Find the Stars

A metal preying mantis sculpture outside of Downtown Container Park
Downtown Container Park.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

NEIGHBORHOODS

Interested in news close to home? All of Eater Vegas’ stories and maps are categorized by neighborhood, so you can easily focus on specific the Strip, Downtown, Chinatown, Henderson, Summerlin and more. Here's the full neighborhood directory, or try skipping right to one of these popular areas:
Chinatown
Downtown
Henderson
Summerlin
The Strip
Centennial

Or try one of these guides:
NEW Southern Highlands
UPDATED Where to Eat Near UNLV
UPDATED Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown
NEWMountain’s Edge
NEWSilverado Ranch
UPDATED Fremont East
NEWWater Street
NEW Whitney Ranch
NEWAnthem and Seven Hills
UPDATED Henderson
Downtown Summerlin
UPDATEDArts District
Lake Las Vegas
Centennial
UPDATED Fremont Street Experience

Five Restaurants To Try
All Neighborhood Guides
Downtown
Summerlin
The Lakes
Henderson
Near the Galleria at Sunset, Henderson
Anthem
Town Square
Scotch 80s
Rhodes Ranch
Westside
Silverado Ranch
Near UNLV
Near Boca Park
Northwest Las Vegas
Centennial
Near Red Rock Resort
Before a Golden Knights Game
Views of the Bellagio Fountains
Tivoli Village
The District at Green Valley Ranch
Village Square
Girls’ Night Out
Near the Las Vegas Convention Center
Along the Monorail
Before a Show at The Smith Center
Restaurants with Fireplaces
Restaurants with Live Music
Restaurant Near the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South
Restaurant Near the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North
Near Aliante
Near Cashman Field
Near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Near Lake Mead
Silverado Park Place on Eastern Avenue

Chinatown Deep Dives
Japanese Restaurants in Chinatown
Chinese Restaurants in Chinatown
Vietnamese Restaurants in Chinatown
Thai Restaurants in Chinatown
Korean Restaurants in Chinatown
Taiwanese Restaurants in Chinatown


Welcome to Las Vegas sign
Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
Las Vegas News Bureau

The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Las Vegas

