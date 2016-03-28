Las Vegas Dining 101: A Guide for Eating and Drinking in Sin City

Between the 42.5 million tourists who visited Las Vegas (at least before the pandemic) and the nearly 2 million residents in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, they all have one thing in common — they get hungry.

Las Vegas is full of restaurants to explore, new and old. Eater is here to guide you to the right spot for every situation, whether you need a reliable late-night restaurant, a swanky place to impress a date, or the perfect restaurant for a business meeting. Bookmark this guide, updated regularly, to stay on top of all of your dining and drinking needs.

THE ESSENTIALS

First things first, let's talk basics — these are Eater's signature maps, updated regularly to highlight the best of the best and the newest of the new.

UPDATED • Eater 38 — Updated every quarter, this map features 38 of the most essential restaurants in and around Las Vegas, spanning multiple neighborhoods, cuisines and price points.

UPDATED • Eater Heatmap — Updated monthly, this map features the hottest new destinations in town, restaurants that just opened and already have a huge following.

UPDATED • An Eater's Guide to Dining in Las Vegas — A good overview of the dining scene in Las Vegas.

• The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide To Eating and Drinking in Las Vegas

• Chef's Tables — Get up close and personal with chefs.

• A Conventioneers' Guide to Las Vegas

• JBF Award Nominees in Las Vegas

• Great Buffets

NEW • Buffets That Are Open Inside Casinos

UPDATED • Must-See Dining Rooms

• Secret Restaurants and Bars

NEW • The Nine Most-Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings This Fall in Las Vegas

• The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings in 2021

NEW • Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened in Las Vegas in 2021

NEW • Every Restaurant and Bar That Closed in Las Vegas in 2021

• Neighborhood Gems to Frequent

• Cool Things Inside Las Vegas Restaurants

• Pretty Bathrooms

UPDATED • A Guide to Happy Hours — Places to pick up deals.

• New York Imports

• Off-Strip Vegetarian and Vegan Map

• Dedicated Vegetarian and Vegan Menus on the Strip

• Gluten-Free Menus — Where to find restaurants that specialize in gluten-free dishes

• Secret Menus on the Strip

• Kid-Friendly Restaurants — These restaurants feature menus just for kids.

• Restaurants Every First-Time Visitor Should Try

NEW RESORTS TO EXPLORE

• Everything Headed to Resorts World

• Explore the Dining Options at Virgin Hotels

• Everything to Eat at Circa

24-HOUR GUIDES

• How To Eat Your Way Through the Las Vegas Strip

• How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Downtown Las Vegas

• How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Caesars Palace

• How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

• How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the Venetian and Palazzo

• How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through the MGM Grand

UPDATED • The Best 24-Hour Restaurants

BREAKFAST AND LUNCH

UPDATED • Eater Brunch Heatmap — New brunches in Las Vegas.

UPDATED • Best Brunches — A guide to 65 across the city.

• Eater Brunch Essentials — Some of the best brunches you can count on every weekend.

UPDATED • Eater Breakfast Map — You need to start the day with a good breakfast. This is your guide to some of the best in Las Vegas.

• Weekday Brunch Map — Nab brunch all week long.

• All Things Breakfast in Las Vegas — Maps, guides and tips.

• Late-Night Breakfasts

• Breakfast Sandwiches

• Breakfast Burritos

UPDATED • Your Power Lunch Guide — Get down to business

LATE NIGHT

UPDATED • Late-Night Dining Spots

• Where To Dine 24 Hours a Day

• Graveyard Specials

• Late-Night Breakfasts

PATIOS

NEW • Outdoor Dining Guide

UPDATED • 23 Patios for Outdoor Dining on the Las Vegas Strip

UPDATED • 37 Patios for Off-Strip Dining All Over Las Vegas and Henderson

UPDATED • 15 Rooftop Patios to Explore in Las Vegas

UPDATED • 22 Outdoor Bars to Frequent Right Now in Las Vegas

UPDATED • Dog-Friendly Restaurants

SPECIFIC FOODS

What are you craving? Let these maps show you the way to a great meal at any price point.

MEAT

• Nashville Hot Chicken

• Roasted Chicken Dishes

• Delicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches

• Savory Porchetta

• Foie Gras

• Pot Roasts

• Extreme Meat Dishes

• Dazzling Duck Dishes

• Where To Dig Into Cheese Steaks

• Where To Find Real Kobe Beef

UPDATED • What To Order at the Steakhouses of Las Vegas

• Iconic Burgers To Try Before You Die

• Fabulous Fried Chicken

• Where To Eat Prime Rib

• Must-Eat Chicken Wings

UPDATED • A Handy Guide to Barbecue Restaurants in Las Vegas

• Iconic Meat Dishes in Las Vegas

• A Handy Guide to Hot Dogs in Las Vegas

• Cheap Hot Dogs in Las Vegas

• Great Fish and Chips

• Great Kebobs in Las Vegas

• Random Meats on a Stick

• A Guide to Charcuterie

• Great Hawaiian Barbecue

• Korean Barbecue in Las Vegas

• All Things Barbecue

GLOBAL CUISINE

• British Dishes

• Tapas from Around the World

• Eastern European Restaurants

• Great Cuban Fare

• Persian Food To Try

• Terrific Korean Restaurants

• Peruvian Restaurants to Try

• Great German Fare

• French Restaurants You Should Frequent

• Tasty Crepes

UPDATED • Italian Restaurants You Should Know

• Osso Buco

• Great Irish Pubs

• Grab Some Good Creole Food

NEW • Great Off-Strip Mexican Restaurants

• Great Mexican Restaurants

• Must-Try Greek Restaurants

• Kosher Restaurants

• Brazilian Restaurants

• Colombian Restaurants

LATIN CUISINE

• Terrific Birria

• Great Tortas

• Tacos to Try

• In Vegas, Bonito Michoacán’s Menu Is a Scrapbook of the Best Dishes from One Family’s Early Days in Mexico

• How Las Vegas’s One and Only Mexican-Italian Food Truck Came to Be

• Brazilian Restaurants

• Pozole

• Colombian Restaurants

• Great Tamales

• Great Cuban Fare

• Peruvian Restaurants to Try

• Great Mexican Restaurants

NEW • Great Off-Strip Mexican Restaurants

• Novelty Tacos You Must Try

CARIBBEAN CUISINE

• Great Jamaican Food

• Great Cuban Fare

SEAFOOD

UPDATED • Oyster Bars

NEW • Seafood Boils

• Novelty Lobster Dishes

UPDATED • Awesome Seafood

• Outrageous Seafood Towers

• Where To Find Fabulous Hawaiian Poke

• Where To Find Oysters

UPDATED • Ultimate Guide to Sushi

• Great Sushi Happy Hours

NOVELTY

• Duck Fat Fries

• Charcoal-Activated Dishes

• Great Deviled Eggs

• Poutine

• Cotton Candy

• Dole Whip

• Tasty Avocado Toast

• Iconic Sandwiches to Try Before You Die

• Fancy Pants Versions of French Fries

• Beer-Infused Dishes

• Essential Pizza Restaurants of Las Vegas

• Insane Breakfast Dishes in Las Vegas

• Where To Find Boba Teas

• Where To Find Oysters

• Pumpkin-Flavored Dishes

ASIAN FOOD

UPDATED • Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

NEW • Pan-Asian in North Las Vegas

• Dumplings

• Every Las Vegas Restaurant Marcus Samuelsson Visits on No Passport Required

• Taiwanese Restaurants

• Asian Buffets

• Banh Mi

• Conveyor Belt Dining Options

• Hand-Pulled Noodles

• Taiyaki

• Korean Food

• Great Udon Noodles

• Terrific Omakase

• Great Asian Street Food

• Hainanese Chicken Rice

• A Guide to Asian Restaurants in Las Vegas

• Great Matcha

• All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Guide

• Ultimate Guide to Sushi

• Great Sushi Happy Hours

• A Handy Guide to Chinese Restaurants in Las Vegas

• Where to Find Pho

• Sushi Burrito Madness

• Asian Hot Pots

• Where to Find Ramen

• A Guide to Filipino Food

• Essential Indian Restaurants

• Essential Thai Restaurants

• Try the Roving Dim Sum Carts

• Great Soba Noodles

• Tour Vegas' Asian Bakeries

• Terrific Korean Barbecue

• Asian Fusion Dishes All Over Las Vegas

• Great Izakayas

• Great Robata

HAWAIIAN FOOD

• How Las Vegas Became a Hawaiian Dining Destination

• Hawaiian Restaurants

• Hawaiian Plate Lunches

• Hawaiian Breakfasts

• Where To Find Fabulous Hawaiian Poke

• Hawaiian Shave Ice

• Great Hawaiian Barbecue

DESSERTS

Looking for great desserts in Las Vegas? Consult Eater Vegas’ Sweets Week Coverage, or check out these maps and guides:

• Hawaiian Shave Ice

• Cotton Candy

• Dole Whip

• A Boozy Milkshake Crawl on the Las Vegas Strip

• Ube Treats

• Great Cupcakes

• Tasty Gelato

UPDATED • Excellent Soft Serve Ice Cream

UPDATED • Deliriously Delicious Doughnuts

• Great Bakeries in Las Vegas

• Tasty Cookies

UPDATED • Cool Ice Cream Shops in Las Vegas

• Terrific Candy Shops

• Where to Find Honey Toast

• Pies That You Must Try

• Iconic Desserts

• Boozy Milkshakes

• Rolled Ice Cream

BEVERAGES

Looking for great cocktails in Las Vegas? Consult Eater Vegas’ Cocktail Week Coverage, or check out these maps and guides:

UPDATED • Where To Drink in Las Vegas

• Essential Bars in Las Vegas

• Boozeless Cocktails

• Where to Drink Whiskey

• How To Do a Bar Crawl in the Arts District

• Great Rum Bars

• The Complete Guide to Las Vegas Nightclubs

• Great Hangover Cures

• Essential Pool Parties

• Poolside Cocktails

• Fun Giant Cocktails

NEW • New Coffee Shops to Try

NEW • Coffee Shops with Drive-Thrus

• Essential Coffee Shops of Las Vegas

UPDATED • A Guide to Dive Bars in Las Vegas

UPDATED • Sports Bars with Great Food

UPDATED • Breweries You Should Frequent

• Where to Drink Great Craft Beers

• Excellent Wine Lists

• Over-the-Top Bloody Marys

• Bottomless Bloody Marys All Over Las Vegas

• Bottomless Mimosas for Days

• Where To Sing Karaoke

• Great Barrel-Aged Cocktails in Las Vegas

• Where Bartenders Like to Drink

• Margaritas You Should Try

• Everything You Need To Know About Cocktails

• Classic Cocktails All Over Las Vegas

• All Things Bubble Tea

• Boozy Milkshakes All Over Las Vegas

• Where to Drink Sake

• Hangover Remedies

• Essential Tiki Cocktails

• Gay-Friendly Bars and Nightclubs

• Hot Chocolate Options

• Smoked Cocktails

HEALTHY

Looking for great healthy dining options in Las Vegas? Consult these maps and guides:

• Get Healthy at These Juice Bars

• Off-Strip Vegetarian and Vegan Map

• Dedicated Vegetarian and Vegan Menus on the Strip

• Where To Find the Impossible Burger

• Gluten-Free Menus

• Great Healthy Dining Options

CLASSIC LAS VEGAS

UPDATED • Classic Restaurants to Try Before You Die

UPDATED • Classic Las Vegas Dishes

• The History of the Gourmet Room

• Mike Minor Reflects on The Vintage Dining Scene in Las Vegas

• See How Downtown Gem Hugo’s Cellar Makes Dishes Table Side

• Remembering Fat Tuesday’s, The Cavalier, Showboat and More

• Oysters Worth the Hour-Long Wait at Palace Station

• José Martel on 32 Years of Michael’s Gourmet Room

• 6 Places Frequented by Tony ‘The Ant’ Spilotro

UPDATED • Must-See Dining Rooms

• The Inside Secrets of the Timeless Classic Piero’s

• Andre Rochat, Vegas’ First Celebrity Chef, Reflects on 35 Years

MISCELLANEOUS

NEW • Where to Find Butcher Shops

NEW • Where to Find International and Specialty Grocery Stores

NEW • Where To Eat and Drink at Las Vegas Ballpark, Home of the Aviators

• Automated Drinking and Dining

• Afternoon Tea

• Interesting Buffets

• People-Watching

• Southern Food

• A Guide to Edible Pot

• CBD-Infused Drinks

UPDATED • Restaurants with Great Views

• Romantic Restaurants

• Where Chefs Like to Eat

NEW • Where to Eat at Allegiant Stadium

UPDATED • Sports Bars with Great Food

UPDATED • Where To Eat at McCarran International Airport

• Where To Dine Near the Las Vegas Convention Center

• A Guide to Special Dinners

• Hotels with Great Room Service

• Get To Know The Iconic McDonald’s Locations in Las Vegas

• Food Trucks You Should Know

• Restaurants That Are Great for Weddings

• Tips for Getting Married in a Las Vegas Restaurant

• A Handy Guide to Hawaiian Restaurants in Las Vegas

UPDATED • Dog-Friendly Restaurants

• Hometown Comfort Foods

• Great Food and Beverage Events

• Essential Patios in Las Vegas

• Where To Find Caviar

INEXPENSIVE EATS

Looking to eat well without spending too much money? Consult the Eater Vegas Cheap Eats Week archive, or jump right to these maps and guides:



• Oyster Deals for Less Than $2

UPDATED • Las Vegas’ Top Inexpensive Eats

• Graveyard Specials

• Inexpensive Tasting Menus

• Your Guide to the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet

• Your Guide to Cheap Hot Dogs

ROAD TRIPS

• Where the Eat and Drink on a Road Trip from Las Vegas

• Eater’s Guide to the Southwest

UPDATED • Dine Near the Red Rocks of Sedona

NEW • Restaurants Near Death Valley

NEW• Grand Canyon Restaurants

UPDATED • Where To Eat Near Lake Mead National Recreation Area

• Dine Waterside at These Lake Havasu Restaurants

• Restaurants To Try in Laughlin

• Essential Restaurants in Pahrump

• Where To Dine in Boulder City Near the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

UPDATED • Great Restaurants Near Bryce Canyon National Park

UPDATED • Try These Restaurants on a Trip to Zion National Park

• Five Restaurants To Try in Mesquite

• Five Restaurants To Try on a Road Trip to the Grand Canyon

• Five Excuses to Stop in Primm

UPDATED • Where To Dine Near Great Basin National Park

CELEBRITY DINING

UPDATED • Fashionable Restaurants

• Dine Like Nicolas Cage

• Where To Find the Stars

NEIGHBORHOODS

Interested in news close to home? All of Eater Vegas’ stories and maps are categorized by neighborhood, so you can easily focus on specific the Strip, Downtown, Chinatown, Henderson, Summerlin and more. Here's the full neighborhood directory, or try skipping right to one of these popular areas:

• Chinatown

• Downtown

• Henderson

• Summerlin

• The Strip

• Centennial

Or try one of these guides:

NEW • Southern Highlands

UPDATED • Where to Eat Near UNLV

UPDATED • Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown

NEW • Mountain’s Edge

NEW • Silverado Ranch

UPDATED • Fremont East

NEW • Water Street

NEW • Whitney Ranch

NEW • Anthem and Seven Hills

UPDATED • Henderson

• Downtown Summerlin

UPDATED • Arts District

• Lake Las Vegas

• Centennial

UPDATED • Fremont Street Experience

Five Restaurants To Try

• All Neighborhood Guides

• Downtown

• Summerlin

• The Lakes

• Henderson

• Near the Galleria at Sunset, Henderson

• Anthem

• Town Square

• Scotch 80s

• Rhodes Ranch

• Westside

• Silverado Ranch

• Near UNLV

• Near Boca Park

• Northwest Las Vegas

• Centennial

• Near Red Rock Resort

• Before a Golden Knights Game

• Views of the Bellagio Fountains

• Tivoli Village

• The District at Green Valley Ranch

• Village Square

• Girls’ Night Out

• Near the Las Vegas Convention Center

• Along the Monorail

• Before a Show at The Smith Center

• Restaurants with Fireplaces

• Restaurants with Live Music

• Restaurant Near the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South

• Restaurant Near the Las Vegas Premium Outlets North

• Near Aliante

• Near Cashman Field

• Near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

• Near Lake Mead

• Silverado Park Place on Eastern Avenue

Chinatown Deep Dives

• Japanese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Chinese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Vietnamese Restaurants in Chinatown

• Thai Restaurants in Chinatown

• Korean Restaurants in Chinatown

• Taiwanese Restaurants in Chinatown



FOLLOW THE NEWS

Eater Vegas is updated multiple times every weekday with breaking news stories (restaurant openings, closings, etc.), features, guides and more. Here are a few ways to stay in the loop:

• Keep an eye on the Eater Vegas homepage. New stories will always show up near the top and flow down toward the bottom of the page as they get older, while important recent stories will stay pinned right at the top. Also, check out our big sister, Eater.com, for national and international food news.

