Try These Off-Strip Neighborhood Restaurants in Las Vegas

Even off the Strip, Las Vegas has great neighborhoods to explore. Try these restaurants from Centennial to Henderson and even Lake Las Vegas and Boulder City.
Jun 14, 2017, 10:00am PDT
November 12
Where to Dine in the Arts District in Las Vegas
From Guinness stew pasties and German curry wurst to Japanese whiskey bars and margarita happy hours
June 24
21 Divine Dining Options in Henderson
Where to find some of the best restaurants in Henderson serving black rice sushi, pork carnitas Benedicts, and pizza torn with your hands
May 18
Where to Find the Best Bets for Asian Food in Chinatown
36 must-eat restaurants spanning Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, and more cuisines
March 10
16 Restaurants to Try Near the Fremont Street Experience
Explore these restaurants in Downtown Las Vegas
March 8
16 Restaurants to Try in Downtown’s Fremont East
Find out where to find good food just east of the Fremont Street Experience
March 3, 2020
15 Places to Dine in Downtown Summerlin
A quick look at the restaurants at the outdoor shopping center
January 19, 2019
Where To Eat in Las Vegas' Centennial Neighborhood
Las Vegas' neighborhood to the northwest has some great restaurants to explore
September 11, 2018
Neighborhood Gems To Explore in Las Vegas
Try a locals’ favorite restaurant
June 14, 2017
Where To Dine in Boulder City
Hit these restaurants and bars before or after visiting the Hoover Dam or Lake Mead National Recreational Area