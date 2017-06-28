 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Las Vegas

Try These Off-Strip Neighborhood Restaurants in Las Vegas

Stuck in a rut? Try something new

Contributors: Eater Vegas Staff

Even off the Strip, Las Vegas has great neighborhoods to explore. Try these restaurants from Centennial to Henderson and even Lake Las Vegas and Boulder City.

9 Total Updates Since
Jun 14, 2017, 10:00am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world