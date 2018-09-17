 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The skyline of Las Vegas at dusk.

How to Eat Your Way Through the Las Vegas Strip in 24 Hours

The skyline of Las Vegas.
Part of The Ultimate Visitor's Guide to Las Vegas

As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas welcomed about 32 million visitors in 2021. While Las Vegas offers exceptional dining off-Strip, its on-Strip restaurants make for an abundance of options that can satisfy any hunger no matter the time of day. It would take weeks of nonstop eating just to scratch the surface of bountiful brunches, fresh seafood, people-watching hot spots, celebrity-helmed joints, and late-night dining. To make things less daunting, the 24-hour itinerary below will help visitors get the most out of their time on the Las Vegas Strip.

7 a.m. — Bouchon

For those getting a head start on exploring the city, hit up Thomas Keller’s Bouchon at the Venetian, tucked away in the Venezia Tower at the resort. Sit on the patio and start with an assortment of pastries, beignets, or the quiche of the day, while looking out at the serene pool.

Purple Mojito at Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill
Mojito at Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill
Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill

11 a.m. — Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill

If you’re getting a later start to the day after a wild night on the Strip, the brunch menu at Sugarcane Raw Bar and Grill at The Venetian Resort is the place to be for crispy potatoes, mushroom Benedicts, oysters on the half-shell and people-watching. The vanilla bean beignets are a must. Bottomless mimosas are $25.

A well-lit bar in an open dining room
The bar at Estiatorio Milos.
Venetian

12:30 p.m. — Estiatorio Milos

Head to the Venetian for lunch at Estiatorio Milos, where diners can order a variety of fresh Mediterranean seafood off of a prix fixe menu for $38. Among the six or seven options for each course is a Greek meze plate starter with dips, pita, and raw veggies, a main of wild salmon, and a dessert of spiced walnut cake.

Outdoor seating on the Strip
Beer Park
Amelinda B Lee

3 p.m. — Beer Park

Beer Park’s patio at Paris Las Vegas pairs games such as giant Jenga, pool, and darts with dishes such as Shock Top cheddar bratwurst and a Kahuna Cowboy burger with candied bacon. Shade and misters help keep diners cool during the summer months, and late afternoon is the perfect time to grab a seat at the railing facing Las Vegas Boulevard and get in some people-watching.

A plate of medium rare steak
Bazaar Meat
Bazaar Meat

6 p.m. — Bazaar Meat

Chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Meat is a celebration of all things carnivorous. The James Beard Award-winning chef prepared a menu that is both elegant a playful, with dishes like deftly fried chicken croquettes that are served in a sneaker. A raw bar with ceviches and carpaccios and a fire stage with wood grills and rotisseries make Bazaar Meat more than a standard steakhouse. Among the must-order dishes are the cotton candy foie gras, caviar flights, and Kobe beef (Bazaar is one of a handful of spots in Vegas that serve the real deal). If time permits, swing by Bar Centro on the way out for a citrusy caipirinha, frozen with liquid nitrogen.

A table overlooking the Bellagio Fountains
Eiffel Tower Restaurant’s famed corner table for two with the view of the Bellagio Fountains.
Eiffel Tower Restaurant

9 p.m. — Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Head 100 feet up inside the faux Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas to dine at Eiffel Tower Restaurant with its jaw dropping views of the Strip and the Fountains at Bellagio. Veal medallions, pork tenderloins, ballotine of rabbit, and a roasted rack of duck are just some of the French dishes on the menu. Request table 56 for the most romantic table in the city.

Two lounge chairs overlooking a view of Las Vegas
Alle Lounge on 66
Resorts World

Midnight — Alle Lounge on 66

Located on the 66th floor, Alle Lounge at Resorts World faces south, providing a bird’s eye view down the Strip. Sip signature cocktails like the Twilight, with gin and crème de violette or the rose syrup-infused Smell the Roses. For a sweet bite, try the cherry fragipane with warm almond cake or the strawberry pavolva with basil ice cream.

A dark and sultry dining room
The Henry.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3 a.m. — The Henry

The diner at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas doesn’t open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. Thursday through Sundays for short rib Benedicts and big brioche French toast. Open until 2 p.m., this late-night destination keeps the lights dim and the prices affordable for the intersection of night owls and early risers.

