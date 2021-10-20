 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘MasterChef’ Winner Shaun O’Neale’s Vegas Restaurant Will Open November 19 [Updated]

Larrea is a new Panorama Towers venture from two reality TV contestants: O’Neale, and mixologist Benjamin Browning, who appeared in Survivor: Samoa

smokey bourbon cocktail
Larrea’s “Smokin’ Cloves” cocktail with bourbon, vanilla clove syrup and angostura.
Jose M Salinas/Larrea

MasterChef Season 7 winner Shaun O’Neale is all set to open his forthcoming Vegas restaurant next month: Chic new food-and-drink spot Larrea, at Panorama Towers, will begin welcoming diners as of Friday, November 19.*

O’Neale’s take on “modern American cuisine” marries seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with international flavours, resulting in dishes like a Baja kampachi crudo starter with a citrusy rocoto pepper marinade, avocado, oregano, chili oil, and micro cilantro; a mafaldine pasta main made with Las Vegas-raised pork and Lady Goose ’nduja, and for something sweet, key lime pie beignets with a speculoos cookie sugar and a vanilla bean diplomat cream.

man with cap standing inside white brick walled space
Shaun O’Neale
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

A representative from Larrea previously told Eater the restaurant aims to become as popular a destination for its drinks as for its grub. To that end, it’s tapped mixologist and former Survivor: Samoa contestant Benjamin Browning for a creative cocktail menu. A stunning smokey bourbon-based options includes angostura and vanilla-clove syrup, another with gin features an orange and white tea-infused oleo saccharum, and one called “yoga pants” is done with vodka, celery juice, orgeat, lime, and serrano chile.

rendering of beige restaurant
A rendering of the upcoming Larrea
Larrea/Supplied

Replacing the Blind Pig on Dean Martin Drive, the Larrea team is remaking the high-ceilinged, brick-laden space with bright whites, neutral beige tones, and sleek mid-century modern wood furniture. Its outdoor patio will be pooch-friendly.

Larrea will open daily for dinner at 5 p.m., closing at midnight Sunday to Thursday, and at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s located at t 4515 Dean Martin Drive.

*This story was updated to show the new opening date for Larrea. It will now open November 19, rather than November 13.

