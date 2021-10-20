‘MasterChef’ Winner Shaun O’Neale’s Vegas Restaurant Will Open November 19 [Updated]

MasterChef Season 7 winner Shaun O’Neale is all set to open his forthcoming Vegas restaurant next month: Chic new food-and-drink spot Larrea, at Panorama Towers, will begin welcoming diners as of Friday, November 19.*

O’Neale’s take on “modern American cuisine” marries seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with international flavours, resulting in dishes like a Baja kampachi crudo starter with a citrusy rocoto pepper marinade, avocado, oregano, chili oil, and micro cilantro; a mafaldine pasta main made with Las Vegas-raised pork and Lady Goose ’nduja, and for something sweet, key lime pie beignets with a speculoos cookie sugar and a vanilla bean diplomat cream.

A representative from Larrea previously told Eater the restaurant aims to become as popular a destination for its drinks as for its grub. To that end, it’s tapped mixologist and former Survivor: Samoa contestant Benjamin Browning for a creative cocktail menu. A stunning smokey bourbon-based options includes angostura and vanilla-clove syrup, another with gin features an orange and white tea-infused oleo saccharum, and one called “yoga pants” is done with vodka, celery juice, orgeat, lime, and serrano chile.

Replacing the Blind Pig on Dean Martin Drive, the Larrea team is remaking the high-ceilinged, brick-laden space with bright whites, neutral beige tones, and sleek mid-century modern wood furniture. Its outdoor patio will be pooch-friendly.

Larrea will open daily for dinner at 5 p.m., closing at midnight Sunday to Thursday, and at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s located at t 4515 Dean Martin Drive.

*This story was updated to show the new opening date for Larrea. It will now open November 19, rather than November 13.