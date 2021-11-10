It’s changed hands many times as the project started and stalled over and over again

Everything to Know About the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Project

Share All sharing options for: Everything to Know About the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Project

It’s been a drawn-out, messy journey for the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, but things finally seem to be back on track as construction resumed on November 9 after nearly 15 years of starts and stops and many owners in between.

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development, the original developer, plans to open the hotel and casino at the end of 2023, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl landing in Vegas.

Located on 25 acres at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip near the convention center, the 67-story luxury hotel will house 3,700 hotel rooms and 550,000-square feet of convention space, plus restaurants, shops, pools, a spa, and more.

In addition to all of Eater Vegas’s stories, here are a few from other sources to fill in the long saga of the luxury property.

October 18, 2021

Doomed From the Start: Marriott Just Pulled Out of the Las Vegas Fontainebleau Project [The Points Guy]

August 29, 2017

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.