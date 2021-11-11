The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Spins Into Vegas This Weekend For Just One Perfect Day

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck spins into Vegas this Saturday with plenty of cute and predictably pink Hello Kitty-themed items like pink heart t-shirts; rainbow thermoses; decorated cookie sets; enamel pin sets; sprinkle mugs; giant cookies; and madeleine cookie sets. The truck will stop at Town Square Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 13 before it pulls away.

No cash. Debit and credit cards accepted. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is not affiliated with the Hello Kitty container cafe at The Strip.

Here’s Johnny

Johnny’s Mexican Kitchen (717 Grand Avenue) has reopened in the parking lot of its former brick-and-mortar as a custom, $50,000 food truck the owners are calling Johnny’s Express. The new mobile version of the restaurant serves many of the same dishes as the original.

Emory Aragon’s parents opened Johnny’s 40 years ago on Mills Street. Three years later it moved to 717 Grand Avenue, where it stayed until Aragon permanently closed it in March 2020 after the governor ordered non-essential businesses closed.

Johnny’s Express is open 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. [Las Vegas Optic]

PowerSoul Announces its First Location

Southwest Vegas is getting a gluten-free fast food restaurant when PowerSoul Cafe opens its flagship store there this summer. The quick-stop eatery will serve its gluten-free menu (with plenty of keto and vegan options as well) 24-hours a day. Six other locations are in the works. [8NewsNow]

Sugar Factory sprinkles outposts in the Lone Star state

Las Vegas-based sweets and monster burger emporium Sugar Factory American Brasserie has expanded to Dallas, with more Lone Star locations on the way in Houston and San Antonio by December 2021. Other locations in the works include shops in Indianapolis; Detroit; Philadelphia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The fast-expanding sweets shop already has locations in Las Vegas, New York, Tampa, Los Angeles, Delaware, and Atlanta. [Dallas Business Journal]

Where’s the beef?

Echo & Rig Steakhouse owner and chef Sam Marvin has launched mail-order membership subscription service delivering grass-fed, grass-finished Tasmanian beef all over the U.S. Butcher in a Box launches nationwide delivery November 15 with subscriptions running $225 per month. [Nevada Business Magazine]

