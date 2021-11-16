Three Recent Restaurant Closings to Know in Las Vegas and Henderson

The inevitable happens all the time in Las Vegas and Henderson; another restaurant or bar closes. Some come as no surprise. Others break the hearts of fans. Here, a look at some of the most recent restaurant closings in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Johnny C’s Diner in the southwest at the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort closes December 10 in anticipation of moving into larger space. Chef and owner John Church told followers on Facebook: “It’s been a crazy ride since opening in the middle of the pandemic, in a totally out of the way location and we are incredibly grateful for all the support, positive reviews and media attention. We’ll be back in a bigger and better spot very soon.”

Already a new restaurant called Indulge plans to open in the space in early 2022. The restaurant from Nicolas McBroom plans to serve breakfast and lunch, launching dinner later, WhatNow Las Vegas reports.

VegeNation permanently closed its Henderson location. The original on Fremont East remains open. The restaurant told Facebook followers: “Today we have permanently closed our doors at our Henderson location. To keep enjoying your VegeNation favorites, visit us Downtown. Thank you for your continued support.”

Henderson’s Naga Thai closed after 11 years. Owners Scott and Nan (a native of Bangkok) Janko served somewhat Westernized versions of Thai food such as lemongrass chicken, tom yum soup, and vegan options. The restaurant made the announcement on its website.