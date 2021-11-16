Chef Sam Marvin Launches a New Butcher Service for Home Delivery and More Dining Intel

Chef and restaurateur Sam Marvin of Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village launches his new butcher-in-a-box at home experience that features all Tasmanian cuts, selected from grass-fed cows from Tasmania. The membership box comes with dry-aged New York steaks, filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, dry-aged tomahawks, and vintage tri-tip for $225 a month. Members also get access to recipes from Marvin. The service e also features a limited edition box, King’s Box, featuring grass-fed grass-finished filet tenderloins and 100 percent wagyu for $175 per box. Head online to subscribe.

A beer festival returns

Motley Brews’ Great Vegas Festival of Beer comes back to Downtown Las Vegas on April 22 and 23, with tickets on sale on November 16 at 10 a.m. online for $40 to $95. Participants can find the Taco Tiki Throwdown with a dozen local chefs competing to make the best taco as well as the Great Tasting with craft beers.

And a wine festival returns

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Las Vegas features more than 200 wineries pouring their best bottles at the Mirage on December 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. All wines at the event earned a rating of 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator. The night includes a buffet and souvenir Riedel tasting glass. Tickets start at $250 online or $350 for VIP tickets with early entry.

A bubble festival takes over China Poblano and Jaleo

The two restaurants from chef José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offer bubbles for two weeks during the Sparkling Festival Friday, November 26, through Sunday, December 12. China Poblano plans to feature a limited-time seasonal cocktail and dim sum dish pairing and a sparkling flight with three sommelier-selected sparkling wines along with a trio of bubbly bottles to-go for those who prefer to take the celebration home. Jaleo also has a sparkling flight and bottles to go.

A white truffle festival cancels

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar canceled its white truffle festival plans through December 31. Weather conditions in Italy cut the availability of truffles. Ferraro’s continues to offer nightly truffle specials but the special dinner is no longer available.