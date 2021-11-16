 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chef Sam Marvin Launches a New Butcher Service for Home Delivery and More Dining Intel

Plus a beer festival, wine festival, and sparkling festival on the Strip

by Susan Stapleton
Packaged meats
Butcher in a Box.
Butcher in a Box

Chef and restaurateur Sam Marvin of Echo & Rig at Tivoli Village launches his new butcher-in-a-box at home experience that features all Tasmanian cuts, selected from grass-fed cows from Tasmania. The membership box comes with dry-aged New York steaks, filet mignon, bone-in ribeye, dry-aged tomahawks, and vintage tri-tip for $225 a month. Members also get access to recipes from Marvin. The service e also features a limited edition box, King’s Box, featuring grass-fed grass-finished filet tenderloins and 100 percent wagyu for $175 per box. Head online to subscribe.

A beer festival returns

Motley Brews’ Great Vegas Festival of Beer comes back to Downtown Las Vegas on April 22 and 23, with tickets on sale on November 16 at 10 a.m. online for $40 to $95. Participants can find the Taco Tiki Throwdown with a dozen local chefs competing to make the best taco as well as the Great Tasting with craft beers.

And a wine festival returns

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour Las Vegas features more than 200 wineries pouring their best bottles at the Mirage on December 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. All wines at the event earned a rating of 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator. The night includes a buffet and souvenir Riedel tasting glass. Tickets start at $250 online or $350 for VIP tickets with early entry.

A bubble festival takes over China Poblano and Jaleo

The two restaurants from chef José Andrés at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offer bubbles for two weeks during the Sparkling Festival Friday, November 26, through Sunday, December 12. China Poblano plans to feature a limited-time seasonal cocktail and dim sum dish pairing and a sparkling flight with three sommelier-selected sparkling wines along with a trio of bubbly bottles to-go for those who prefer to take the celebration home. Jaleo also has a sparkling flight and bottles to go.

A white truffle festival cancels

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar canceled its white truffle festival plans through December 31. Weather conditions in Italy cut the availability of truffles. Ferraro’s continues to offer nightly truffle specials but the special dinner is no longer available.

Downtown Las Vegas

, , NV

Tivoli Village

400 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 534-0000 Visit Website

Jaleo

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, , NV 89109 (702) 698-7950 Visit Website

China Poblano

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, , NV 89109 (702) 698-7900 Visit Website
Foursquare

Echo & Rig

440 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 702-489-3525 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

The Mirage

3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 791-7111 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 698-7000 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Three Recent Restaurant Closings to Know in Las Vegas and Henderson

By Susan Stapleton

The Jonas Family Brings Its Southern Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Kevin Jonas Sr., father of the Jonas Brothers, plans to open Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand

By Susan Stapleton

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Spins Into Vegas This Weekend For Just One Perfect Day

By Stephanie Carter

‘MasterChef’ Winner Shaun O’Neale’s Vegas Restaurant Will Open November 19 [Updated]

By Valerie Silva

Country Star Blake Shelton Rides Into Las Vegas With His Honky Tonk Ole Red in 2023

By Susan Stapleton

Long Dormant Fontainebleau Las Vegas Project Is Finally Moving Forward

By Stephanie Carter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world