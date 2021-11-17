 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A chef stands with his arms crossed in a bakery.
Dominique Ansel opens his bakery in Las Vegas in summer 2022.
Brent Herrig

Filed under:

Pastry Chef Dominique Ansel Rolls His Cronuts and More Onto the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

The pastry chef plans to open a bakery at Caesars Palace

by Susan Stapleton

Back in 2013, New York-based pastry chef Dominique Ansel flipped the doughnut game when he introduced the Cronut, a combination of a croissant with its flaky layers and a doughnut, only fried in grape seed oil. Since then, every pastry shop from Las Vegas to Singapore to Berlin tried to duplicate the Cronut, but only Ansel has the secret original recipe that takes up to three days to complete.

Now Las Vegas gets its chance to order them rolled in sugar, stuffed with cream, or topped with glaze when Ansel opens the first outpost of his eponymous bakery at Caesars Palace next to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in summer 2022.

A croissant-like dessert with a caramelized crunchy crust.
The DKA (Dominique’s Kouign Amann).
Thomas Schauer

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas plans to serve more than the Cronut. The DKA (Dominique’s kouign amann) is somewhat like a caramelized croissant with flaky layers inside and a caramelized crunchy crust outside. Surprisingly, it’s the bestselling item at his Soho location in New York City, outselling even the Cronut. The Cookie Shot brings a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass and filled with Madagascan vanilla milk for a riff on milk and cookies. Frozen S’mores come with a center of Madagascan vanilla bean ice cream covered in crispy chocolate feuilletine, and then wrapped in honey marshmallow and torched to order. They come on a smoked willow wood branch to replicate that campfire experience.

A stack of Cronuts.
The Cronut.
Evan Sung

That Cronut took more than two months and 10 recipes to perfect before it rolled out to the public. Ansel laminates the dough and then proofs it before frying it in grape seed oil. All are made in-house, with a new flavor introduced monthly in each location and never repeated.

In Las Vegas, diners can expect a cafe setting and a retail area.

Ansel joins Bobby Flay with his Italian restaurant Amalfi and Bobby’s Burgers, Giada De Laurentiis with her Pronto by Giada, Lisa Vanderpump with Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Guy Savoy with Restaurant Guy Savoy, and Gordon Ramsay, who also has Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen as well as Gordon Ramsay Pub, at Caesars Palace.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 731-7410 Visit Website
Foursquare

Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website

Bobby’s Burgers

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website

Dominique Ansel Las Vegas

3570 Las Vegas Boulevard S. , Las Vegas, NV 89109 Visit Website

Restaurant Guy Savoy

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 731-7286 Visit Website

Pronto by Giada

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV

Giada

3595 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (855) 442-3271 Visit Website

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 731-7867 Visit Website
