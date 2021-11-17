Carversteak Starts Taking Reservations Ahead of Its December Opening at Resorts World

The next big steakhouse opening in Las Vegas arrives on December 30 when Carversteak debuts at Resorts World, the newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant from Carver Road Hospitality kicks off New Year’s Eve weekend, with reservations already open.

The 14,500-square-foot Carversteak, which sits across the street from the Las Vegas Convention Center, features a 70-foot honed quartzite stone bar, an outdoor bar and dining terrace, two private dining experiences dubbed The Knife Shop and Whiskey Room, and the main dining room floor, all serving a menu from chef Daniel Ontiveros, who worked at Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro at the Venetian, Michael Mina’s Nobhill Tavern, now closed at the MGM Grand, and Scotch 80 Prime, formerly at the Palms. So far, he’s teasing dishes such as a 42-ounce wagyu tomahawk rib chop, lobster en croûte with a whole Maine lobster in a puff pastry shell with red pepper cognac cream; and raw bar dishes such as hamachi crudo.

Francesco Lafranconi, the company’s vice president of beverage and hospitality culture, came up with the cocktail program that includes a Gibson martini concocted with gin or vodka and pickled silver skin onions made in house; the Mr. Lee Manhattan, which uses rye whiskey with Nikka Coffey Grain Japanese Whisky and Lillet Apéritif in lieu of sweet vermouth, served with Seville orange bitters; and The B Signal, an agave-centric Old Fashioned with Clase Azul Reposado Tequila and Amaro Montenegro. Carversteak also features wine list, vintage whiskies, grape brandies, and aged tequila collections, as well as an herb garden on the restaurant’s terrace for specialty craft cocktails. A table-side cocktail cart rolls through with classic gin and vodka martinis.

The restaurant is already taking reservations online or at 702-550-2333.