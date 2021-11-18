 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A New Rooftop Restaurant With Belly Dancing and Mediterranean Fare Opens at a Strip Club

Terrace Mediterranean offers belly dancing and views of the city

by Susan Stapleton
A rooftop restaurant at dusk.
Terrace Mediterranean.
GloBrands

Talk about dinner and a show from a rooftop with a view. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas teams up with GloBrands LLC on a new rooftop restaurant at the gentlemen’s club. Terrace Mediterranean opens with table-side Hustler-branded hookah service, cigars, a wine list, a full dinner menu, and views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Kebabs, tabbouleh salad, shawarma, and mazza platters with dishes such as hummus, baba ghanoush, feta cheese, falafel, and pita bread make the menu that includes craft cocktails. Entertainment arrives when belly dancers perform nightly,

The restaurant accepts reservations daily from 5 to 8 p.m. but serves its fare and hookah 24/7. Diners must be 21 or older.

GloBrands operates the Olive Mediterranean Grill & Hookah at 3850 E. Sunset Road, the inspiration for Terrace Mediterranean, as well as the Hustler Club.

Terrace Mediterranean, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, 6007 Dean Martin Drive, 702-331-4122. Open 24 hours daily.

Terrace Mediterranean

6007 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-331-4122
Foursquare

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

6007 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118 (702) 795-3131 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV

In This Stream

Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

View all 142 stories

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Drink From Adorable ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mugs at a Holiday Pop-Up at Más Por Favor

By Susan Stapleton

Carversteak Starts Taking Reservations Ahead of Its December Opening at Resorts World

Expect a New Year’s Eve opening for 42-ounce tomahawk steaks, roving martini carts, and hamachi crudos

By Susan Stapleton

Three Recent Restaurant Closings to Know in Las Vegas and Henderson

By Susan Stapleton

Chef Sam Marvin Launches a New Butcher Service for Home Delivery and More Dining Intel

By Susan Stapleton

The Jonas Family Brings Its Southern Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Kevin Jonas Sr., father of the Jonas Brothers, plans to open Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at the MGM Grand

By Susan Stapleton

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Spins Into Vegas This Weekend For Just One Perfect Day

By Stephanie Carter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world