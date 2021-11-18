A New Rooftop Restaurant With Belly Dancing and Mediterranean Fare Opens at a Strip Club

Talk about dinner and a show from a rooftop with a view. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas teams up with GloBrands LLC on a new rooftop restaurant at the gentlemen’s club. Terrace Mediterranean opens with table-side Hustler-branded hookah service, cigars, a wine list, a full dinner menu, and views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Kebabs, tabbouleh salad, shawarma, and mazza platters with dishes such as hummus, baba ghanoush, feta cheese, falafel, and pita bread make the menu that includes craft cocktails. Entertainment arrives when belly dancers perform nightly,

The restaurant accepts reservations daily from 5 to 8 p.m. but serves its fare and hookah 24/7. Diners must be 21 or older.

GloBrands operates the Olive Mediterranean Grill & Hookah at 3850 E. Sunset Road, the inspiration for Terrace Mediterranean, as well as the Hustler Club.

Terrace Mediterranean, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, 6007 Dean Martin Drive, 702-331-4122. Open 24 hours daily.