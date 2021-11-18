A Look at 11 Celebrity Restaurants on the Way to Las Vegas in 2022 and Beyond

Share All sharing options for: A Look at 11 Celebrity Restaurants on the Way to Las Vegas in 2022 and Beyond

Las Vegas continues its love affair with celebrities — whether they are famous chefs, singer’s families, or reality television stars. So far, the end of 2021 and into 2022 and beyond look to bring a cavalcade of names that belong in neon lights. Here are 11 celebrity restaurants on the way.

Lisa Vanderpump

The celebrity news kicked off with Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame announcing her Vanderpump à Paris opening at Paris Las Vegas. The new lounge is a follow up to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace with whimsical cocktails, and a lush Parisian-inspired decor from Nick Alain. Vanderpump à Paris will be located next to the Paris Las Vegas front desk.

Related A Second Lounge From Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Opens at Paris Las Vegas This Winter

Tetsuya Wakuda

Restaurateur John Kunkel of 50 Eggs Hospitality delves into Japanese cuisine when Wakuda opens at the Palazzo in early 2022. Chef Tetsuya Wakuda earned accolades at his two-Michelin-Star Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands Singapore and his popular Tetsuya’s in Sydney, Australia. In Las Vegas, Wakuda promises his first high-end Japanese restaurant with an approachable omakase experience, touching on some of his classic dishes such as ocean trout confit, perhaps his best-known dish, along with yakitori and dishes cooked over binchō-tan.

Related Tetsuya Wakuda Opens His First Japanese Restaurant in the United States at the Palazzo in 2022

Giuliana and Bill Rancic

A new Italian restaurant from celebrity couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic along with Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant partners R.J., Jerrod, and Molly Melman plans to open at the Forum Shops at Caesars in early 2022. RPM Italian takes over the very short-lived Slanted Door space at the front of the shopping center on Las Vegas Boulevard. Pasta — with dishes from Guiliana’s mother Mama DePandi, who appeared often on Bill and Giuliana’s reality show — makes up a bulk of the menu with more than a dozen made in house daily; think Mama DePandi’s bucatini, Maine lobster ravioli, spicy king crab with squid ink spaghetti, and lobster fra diavolo.

Related Celebrity Couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic Open RPM Italian on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Todd English

Chef Todd English opens a hotel and restaurant in the Arts District in 2022. The chef, who has The Beast Food Hall at Area15 and Olives by Todd English at Virgin Hotels, teamed up with Z Life Co. on the $30 million project that brings The English Hotel and The Pepper Club with sushi and oysters to a restaurant with a patio and glass-enclosed chef’s table at 921 S. Main Street near Coolidge Avenue.

Related Chef Todd English Helms a Boutique Hotel and Restaurant Opening in the Arts District

Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay opens two more outposts of Bobby’s Burgers at Harrah’s Las Vegas, across Las Vegas Boulevard from Flay’s original location inside the Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace as soon as December. In March 2022, it’s headed to the increasingly star-studded Paris Las Vegas.

Nobu Matsuhisa

Nobu Matsuhisa and his fusion cuisine that melds traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients arrive at a third Las Vegas location in early 2022 at Paris Las Vegas. While the chef already has Nobu at Caesars Palace, attached to his very first hotel that opened in 2013, and Nobu at Virgin Hotels, his newest location takes over the former Sekushi space on Le Boulevard next to Café Americano and across from the hotel elevators.

Drew Brees

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux comes to the Las Vegas Strip in early 2022. Walk-On’s plans to take over the former Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill at Harrah’s Las Vegas with a sports dining venue. Brandon Landry and Walk-On’s teamed up with Hash House A Go Go for the opening. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a part-owner. The Harrah’s location will be the first to offer breakfast as well as the Walk-On’s menu of crawfish etouffee, duck and andouille gumbo, and Krispy Kreme bread pudding.

Martha Stewart

Celebrity entrepreneur, TV personality, and culinary tutor Martha Stewart will debut her first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas sometime in 2022. Parent company Caesars Entertainment released no information on the potential restaurant or what Stewart could offer, but the resort allocated an estimated budget of $100,000 to “selectively” demolish an existing space on the Strip property to make way for the new restaurant.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton brings his own venture to Las Vegas in 2023. The country music singer and coach on The Voice plans to open Ole Red, a honky-tonk spanning 27,000 square feet, at the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s Las Vegas with Ryman Hospitality. The $30 million, four-story venue, a fifth from Shelton, plans to offer dining and 686 seats, as well as two floors overlooking a central stage for concerts daily. The 4,500-square-foot rooftop also plans to offer music, food, and beverage with views of the city.

Related Country Star Blake Shelton Rides Into Las Vegas With His Honky Tonk Ole Red in 2023

The Jonas Family

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen — and its Southern cooking — head to Las Vegas, opening as soon as spring in the former Hecho en Vegas space at the MGM Grand. Kevin Jonas Sr., the father of the Jonas Brothers, opens an ode to his grandmother Nellie and her biscuits. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant features a menu of chicken and dumplings, pulled pork smoked over pecan wood and stuffed on sandwiches, chicken and gravy, and a Southern meatloaf, and plans to have live entertainment as well.

Related The Jonas Family Brings Its Southern Restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022

Dominique Ansel

Las Vegas gets its chance to order Cronuts rolled in sugar, stuffed with cream, or topped with glaze when pastry chef Dominique Ansel opens the first outpost of his eponymous bakery at Caesars Palace next to Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in summer 2022. Dominique Ansel Las Vegas plans to serve the DKA (Dominique’s kouign amann), a caramelized croissant with flaky layers inside and a caramelized crunchy crust outside; the Cookie Shot with a warm chocolate chip cookie shaped like a shot glass and filled with Madagascan vanilla milk for a riff on milk and cookies; and Frozen S’mores with a center of Madagascan vanilla bean ice cream covered in crispy chocolate feuilletine, and then wrapped in honey marshmallow and torched to order.

Related Pastry Chef Dominique Ansel Rolls His Cronuts and More Onto the Las Vegas Strip in 2022