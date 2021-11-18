Drink From Adorable ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mugs at a Holiday Pop-Up at Más Por Favor

Jack Skellington and his merry band of Nightmare Before Christmas compadres takes over Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, the taco joint and speakeasy located in Chinatown, starting November 30. The pop-up bar runs through December 29 with a replica of Christmas Town and cocktails to match the mood.

Customers enter through the magical doorway illuminated with Christmas lights, hanging light clusters, and upside-down umbrellas. Paper snowflakes and a Christmas tree outfitted like only Jack can get customers in that spooky and magical mood.

The restaurant plans to serve Frog’s Breath pozole with chicken, garnished with blue corn tortilla strips and sliced watermelon radish, and Sally’s Sewn Salad, a spring mix blend with yellow shaved peppers, strawberries, warm queso fresco, and candied pecans sewn into a banana leaf.

As far as drinks go, Mas will offer spellbinding libations including the Jack Skellington, a blend of black rum and creme de cacao with a marshmallow fluff mix; the Dr. Finklestein Champagne cocktail with drizzled strawberry syrup on a Champagne flute with a special blend of Champagne, tequila, and puree mix with a hint of vanilla extract; the Oogie Boogie, a blend of pumpkin pie horchata with reposado tequila and allspice dram; and Sally’s Apple Punch with tequila, spiced apple syrup, lime juice, and grenadine.

Open Sunday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m.