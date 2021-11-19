 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas

The Festival of Lights brings dining specials for eight days next week

by Susan Stapleton
The interior of a restaurant.
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Hanukkah starts at sundown on Sunday, November 28, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights brings dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes and lighting the menorah. Why not celebrate by trying some of the traditional Jewish dishes that go along with these holidays? Here, a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.

Bagelmania will be offering catering specials that can be ordered as individual portions or a family-style feast that serves eight to 10 people. Both options include either an individual portion of brisket with gravy or half roasted chicken or both for the family feast. Other dishes include matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sauteed green beans, glazed carrots, challah rolls, and holiday desserts. Orders can be placed on the Bagelmania website.

Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez features a three-course menu starting at $21.95 per person with a player’s card and $26.95 per person without a player’s card. This specialty menu is available from 5 to 10 p.m. and includes chopped chicken livers; matzo ball soup; tossed green salad with choice of dressing; brisket of beef with potato latkes, kasha and bowties, and steamed broccoli; roasted apricot chicken with potato latkes, kasha and bowties, and steamed broccoli; sweet raisin kugel, and ice cream.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort serves a Hannukah menu with homemade challah bread with honey butter, priced at $10; traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill crème fraiche and shallots, priced at $15; beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrot, pearl onion, red wine demi and sweet potato, priced at $29; and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce and fresh mint, priced at $10. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 702-797-7344.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson has a Hanukkah menu with challah bread with honey butter, priced at $10; shaved carrot and radish salad with arugula and citrus vinaigrette, priced at $13; braised brisket with red wine demi, rainbow carrots and mashed potatoes, priced at $29; and apple pie knish with cinnamon crème anglaise, priced at $10. Reservations are encouraged and can be made online or by calling 702-617-7191.

Honey Salt’s High Holidays dinner menu goes for $49 with a choice of roasted chicken or brisket. Challah, matzo ball soup, potato latkes, and apple kuchen are other options, and diners can order any dish a la carte.

