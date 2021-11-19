 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022

The Festival of Lights brings dining specials for eight days

The interior of a restaurant.
Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar.
Amelinda B Lee/Eater Vegas

Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.

The Bagel Cafe offers complete Hanukkah dinners, as well as a la carte specialty items. For $56.95 per two people, get a feast of matzo ball soup, one pound of brisket or whole roast chicken, two large latkes with applesauce, fresh vegetables, challah rolls, and jelly doughnuts. If ordering individually, jelly doughnuts are available for $2.50 each and potato latkes start at $2.50 each. Order online by December 15.

Bagelmania will be offering catering specials that can be ordered as individual portions or a family-style feast that serves eight to 10 people. Both options include either an individual portion of brisket with gravy or half-roasted chicken or both for the family feast. Other dishes include matzo ball soup, potato latkes, sauteed green beans, glazed carrots, challah rolls, and holiday desserts. Individual meals start at $29.95 a person or $289.95 for eight to 10. If ordering a la carte, get sliced brisket for $19.95 a pound, sufganiyot for $2.95 each, and mini latkes are$18.95 a dozen. Orders can be placed on the Bagelmania website.

Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez features a three-course menu starting at $23.95 per person with a player’s card and $28.95 per person without a player’s card. This specialty menu is available from 5 to 10 p.m. and includes chopped chicken livers; matzo ball soup; tossed green salad with choice of dressing; brisket of beef with potato latkes, kasha and bowties, and steamed broccoli; roasted apricot chicken with potato latkes, kasha and bowties, and steamed broccoli; and a dessert of sweet raisin kugel or ice cream.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Resort serves a Hannukah menu with homemade challah bread with honey butter, priced at $10; traditional potato latkes with smoked salmon, capers, dill crème fraiche and shallots, priced at $15; beef brisket with glazed rainbow carrot, pearl onion, red wine demi and sweet potato, priced at $31; and chocolate babka bread pudding with French vanilla ice cream, kosher chocolate and caramel sauce and fresh mint, priced at $12. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 702-797-7344.

Honey Salt’s Hanukkah dinner menu goes for $64 with a choice of roasted chicken or brisket, plus challah, matzo ball soup, potato latkes, and sufganiyot with berry preserves. Dishes are also available individually, with latkes and matzo ball soup priced at $12. The dinner is available from December 18 to December 20 for dine-in or take-out. Order by calling 702-445-6100.

