Nevada’s Only Gyu-Kaku Location Has Closed

Chinatown’s DIY Japanese barbecue joint Gyu-Kaku has closed its doors after nearly seven years. It was the large chain’s only Nevada location.

A notice on the company’s website read:

Dear valued customers, it is with a heavy heart to announce the closing of ourGyu-Kaku [sic] Las Vegas location. We would like to thank all our wonderful guests and awesome stafffor [sic] the great memories over the years. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

Known for yakiniku, a word for a Japanese barbecue style that literally translates to “grilled meat,” diners ordered various meats to cook over a grill at their own tables.

After firing up its grills in 2014, Gyu-Kaku wrote a success story in a location historically known for its revolving roster of restaurants and bars like Emergency Room Lounge, Underworld, Wicked Pizza, as well as others.

There are over 700 Gyu-Kaku outlets worldwide, according to the company’s website, with the majority of those in Japan. The first U.S. Gyu-Kaku opened in 2001.

Eater has reached out to the chain regarding any plans to reopen in another location. No word yet on what might replace it in that space.

