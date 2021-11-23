 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Actually, Bobby Flay Isn’t Leaving the Food Network After All

Plus AHL Stadium gets a Craggy; a truffle dinner is on the calendar; and more essential Vegas dining intel

by Stephanie Carter
Keep Memory Alive 25th Annual Power of Love Gala
Bobbly Flay won’t leave the Food Network this year
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Bobby Flay and Food Network parent company Discovery had announced they were parting ways after 27 years amidst a standstill over contract negotiations, but now it looks like Flay is staying. Rumors had spread that Flay had demanded $100 million in a three-year contract extension and that Discovery walked away from the talks because the two sides were financially far apart. Flay says the negotiations took longer than usual, but that both sides are happy. [NYPost]

Coming attractions at AHL Stadium

Craggy Range Bar and Grill, owned by Knights majority owner Bill Foley, will open a new outpost in the AHL Stadium in Henderson with plans to open by February 2022, according to a recent Craigslist post. The eatery is known for fry bread tacos, trout sandwiches, and beef tenderloin burgers.

Booze news

Bob Dylan-backed Heaven’s Door Spirits is releasing new, limited edition wheated bourbon whiskey in partnership with MGM Resorts International. The 777 Blend combines three seven-year old straight whiskeys and is available in Las Vegas at MGM properties Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. It’s also available at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Mark your calendar

It’s white truffle time at Brezza with coastal Italian dishes wine from Pio Cesare Vineyards, and lots of while truffles from Alba. The coursed dinner is at Brezza on December 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $399 per person and available here. [EaterWire]

profile portrait of chef jose andres in a black tee with a black background. Salt and pepper hair and short beard.
Jose Andres signs books November 30 at Jaleo.
Josh Telles

Chef Jose Andres is signing books at Jaleo by José Andrés on November 30 at 4:30 p.m. for one hour only. Made in Spain, Vegetables Unleashed and We Fed an Island will be available for purchase with gift wrapping onsite, and guests can bring in their own copies. The line starts forming at 4 p.m. [EaterWire]

