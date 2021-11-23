Blume Suddenly Turns Out the Lights After Fire Marshal Shuts Down Stripper Auditions

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails, known as a blue-hued hangout for football players and reality stars and celebrities like Cardi B, has turned out the lights at its Henderson location just a few days after the fire marshal shut down the open stripper auditions Club Ice held there.

According to TMZ, new Las Vegas strip venue Club Ice held open auditions at Blume Lounge on November 17. After 1,000 women signed up to audition and throngs of potential patrons crowded in to watch, event organizers openly fretted about a possible AstroWorld-crush-type moment, according to the outlet.

An event organizer yelled, “Y’all gonna try and trample each other. Y’all not gonna be suing me...” The fire marshal finally shut it down.

A message on the restaurant’s Facebook page today read:

Blume Kitchen & Cocktails + Lounge has elected to permanently close its their doors in Henderson. Says Daniel Hackett, ‘I cannot thank the community of Henderson enough for their support and loyalty but hope to welcome them to our new location to be announced in early 2022.’ In anticipation of accepting the opportunity for a new, larger location in Las Vegas to an area more conducive to nightlife, the location of Blume at 3145 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 120 is available for another restaurant concept.

Blume opened in its 6,500-square foot Henderson location in 2019 with the vague, aspirational slogan “the art of the culinary.” By November 2020, managing partner Daniel Hackett became to sole owner and re-opened it with plans to “fuse a Las Vegas Strip experience with a Scottsdale supper club vibe,” according to Nevada Business magazine.

Hackett hopes to announce a new location at the beginning of 2022. Hackett did not mention whether the closure grew out of the incident this week.

Eater Vegas has reached out to Blume for comment and will update this story as necessary.