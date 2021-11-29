Step Into a World of Art and Shenanigans at Superfrico at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Walking through Superfrico feels like a trip to a museum. The new Italian-American restaurant at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas combines the wit of Opium, the show next door from Spiegelworld, and the imagination of a supper club.

Diners enter through a set of purple doors to find two experiences filled with themed bars, lounges, and dining rooms. Performers from Opium walk through from the kitchen as they enter the next-door stage.

Art consultant Heather Harmon worked with Superfrico’s creative team to expand Spiegelworld’s extensive art collection and fill the restaurant’s walls, reflecting the company’s circus roots and its passion for handcrafted, repurposed, and one-of-a-kind works.

Inside the Artery, a collection of art includes Adehla Lee’s Psycho Pop Party, a candy-colored acrylic painting and the first work to be commissioned for Superfrico. Paranormal Activity by Tiza serves as a neon companion piece to the Purple Lodge, the Twin Peaks/Lynchian-inspired entrance to the Opium Theatre next to Superfrico. Diners can also find more than 20 action figures created by Morgan Philips (also known as The Sucklord) based on the Opium characters.

The Studio features a lounge and bar with a house DJ spinning music from an eclectic vinyl record collection.

The venue also features the Ski Lodge, dubbed an aprés-ski cocktail bar, complete with a round-the-clock roaring fire and a picture window overlooking winter skiing destinations. The Bottle-O offers house-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and a selection of small-batch beverages available for on-site and to-go partiers.