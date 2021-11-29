 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Artery Bar at Superfrico

Filed under:

Step Into a World of Art and Shenanigans at Superfrico at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Think of the Italian-American restaurant as an extension of “Opium,” the thrill ride of a show next door

by Susan Stapleton
“Psycho Pop Party” by Adehla Lee in the Artery Bar at Superfrico.
| Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Walking through Superfrico feels like a trip to a museum. The new Italian-American restaurant at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas combines the wit of Opium, the show next door from Spiegelworld, and the imagination of a supper club.

Diners enter through a set of purple doors to find two experiences filled with themed bars, lounges, and dining rooms. Performers from Opium walk through from the kitchen as they enter the next-door stage.

Art consultant Heather Harmon worked with Superfrico’s creative team to expand Spiegelworld’s extensive art collection and fill the restaurant’s walls, reflecting the company’s circus roots and its passion for handcrafted, repurposed, and one-of-a-kind works.

Inside the Artery, a collection of art includes Adehla Lee’s Psycho Pop Party, a candy-colored acrylic painting and the first work to be commissioned for Superfrico. Paranormal Activity by Tiza serves as a neon companion piece to the Purple Lodge, the Twin Peaks/Lynchian-inspired entrance to the Opium Theatre next to Superfrico. Diners can also find more than 20 action figures created by Morgan Philips (also known as The Sucklord) based on the Opium characters.

The Studio features a lounge and bar with a house DJ spinning music from an eclectic vinyl record collection.

The venue also features the Ski Lodge, dubbed an aprés-ski cocktail bar, complete with a round-the-clock roaring fire and a picture window overlooking winter skiing destinations. The Bottle-O offers house-blended and bottled cocktail flasks and a selection of small-batch beverages available for on-site and to-go partiers.

The Artery Bar at Superfrico
The Artery Bar at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
The Artery Bar at Superfrico
A seating area inside Superfrico’s Artery Bar.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
The Artery Bar at Superfrico
A long shot of the Artery Bar at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
The Artery Bar at Superfrico
Seating and art inside the Artery Bar at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
The Artery Bar at Superfrico
The Artery Bar at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
Booth seating in the Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas
Superfrico
The Studio at Superfrico.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Superfrico

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, , NV 89109 (702) 534-3419 Visit Website
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 698-7000 Visit Website

