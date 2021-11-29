 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Truffle Dinner, Beer Festival, and Repeal Day Event Get December Started With a Bang

Head out to these special dinners and events coming up in Las Vegas

by Susan Stapleton
Brezza at Resorts World holds a white truffle dinner with winemaker Frederica Boffa of Pio Cesare Vineyards on Thursday, December 2, at 7 p.m. for $399 per person. The dinner includes fungi sfoglia paired with Pio Cesare Vermouth; Tuscan carne cruda paired with Pio Cesare Dolcetto D’Alba; butter-poached langoustine served with Pio Cesare “Pio Di Lei” Chardonnay; ravioli d’suva with Calabro Ricotta, brown butter, and sage paired with Pio Cesare Barolo 2011; porcini-rubbed veal chop paired with Pio Cesare Il Bricco Barbaresco 2010; and goat cheese and fig tart served with Pio Cesare Barolo Chinato. For reservations, head online.

Winter beer fun

Head to Pub 365 at the Tuscany for the Winter Wonderland Beer Fest with unlimited beer samplings of more than 60 beers from local breweries. The events on December 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. includes beers from local breweries, local collaborations and one-offs, and holiday-themed food for purchase. Tickets start at $50 in advance for general admission and $65 at the door. VIP tickets bring early 6 p.m. admission, exclusive access to a VIP room with hand passed hors d’oeuvres, a Winter Wonderland T-shirt, and VIP-only beers are $80 in advance and $95 at the door. Head online for tickets.

Repeal Day fun

The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside the Mob Museum throws a Repeal Day party to mark the end of Prohibition with an open bar featuring handcrafted cocktails, small bites, and live music by The Moonshiners on December 5 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Participants wearing their swankiest 1920s attire for a chance to win the costume contest grand prize, courtesy of Jim Beam. VIP tickets are available for $115 online.

