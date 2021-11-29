 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bobby Flay Burger Invasion of Las Vegas Now Includes a Second Location on the Strip

The Food Network star opens in the food hall at Harrah’s complete with breakfast

by Susan Stapleton
A man takes a bite out of a burger
Chef Bobby Flay takes a bite out of a burger in front of Bobby’s Burgers.
Caesars Entertainment

Just as Bobby Flay decides to stay with the Food Network, the celebrity chef opens a second location of his Bobby’s Burgers on the Las Vegas Strip. The fast-casual restaurant debuted at Harrah’s Las Vegas inside Fulton Food Hall with a menu of breakfast and lunch dishes served until late at night.

Bobby’s Burgers keeps the menu tight with burgers with a twist, fries with toppings such as cheese and bacon, buttermilk onion rings, and sweet potato fries. Flay also whipped up novelty sauces including signature Bobby’s sauce, honey mustard-horseradish, and house-made ranch.

The stars of the show, of course, are Flay’s take on burgers. The Crunchburger comes topped with cheese and chips while the Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger features blue cheese sauce and bacon. Diners can also order burgers sans beef, including Bobby’s Veggie Burger with barbecue mushrooms, chickpeas, quinoa, lettuce and tomato, or a fried chicken sandwich.

The new breakfast menu includes a cheesy egg breakfast bowl with American cheese, bacon, home fries, and scrambled eggs; NYC breakfast sandwich with American cheese, bacon, fried egg, and a brioche bun; and the Brunch Burger, topped with American cheese, bacon, and fried egg on a brioche bun.

To drink, customers can order milkshakes in vanilla bean, dark chocolate, cookies and cream, strawberry, and pistachio or go for a beer.

Flay opened his first Bobby’s Burgers at Caesars Palace in the Forum Food Court in April and plans to open a third Vegas location at Paris Las Vegas in spring 2022.

Bobby’s Burger, Harrah’s Las Vegas, 3475 Las Vegas Boulevard S. Open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

