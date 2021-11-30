Mexican-American Fare From a Mountain’s Edge Favorite Land in Henderson

A second location for El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina made its debut, this time taking over a former Sweet Tomatoes in Henderson on Stephanie Street. A roster of Mexican-American dishes make the menu, along with the local brand’s iconic decor of luchador masks.

Much like the Mountain’s Edge location that opened earlier this year, the Henderson spot with room for 275 features chef Aaron Bryan’s twists on Mexican cuisine that blends his Southern California roots with South of the Border favorites. Come spring, a new patio gives the space another 50 seats. On the brick walls, custom luchador masks surround booths, bar-top, and table seating.

Diners can find El Luchadaor’s table-side guacamole served with house-made tortilla chips, elote en plato with charred corn, and the Triple Threat chimichanga that combines adobo beef, chicken, or pork with a pinto bean puree, and three salsas — salsa verde, cilantro crema, and salsa de enchilada. Tacos here range from the camaron chicharron to carnitas ala Mandarin. Other options include nachos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more. All entrees are served with Luchador rice and frijoles. Many of the dishes can be made vegetarian or vegan upon request.

The bar boasts more than 80 tequilas and mezcal varieties, as well as a slew of cocktails including the Vulcana, a slightly sweet combination of 400 Canejos Mezcal, guava, elderflower, and lime and the Telenovela with Patron Reposado, passion fruit, and ginger beer.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina, 375 N. Stephanie St. #111, Henderson, 702-478-6223. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour specials Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and late night from 9 to 10 p.m. and a Saturday happy hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A service industry night takes place every Sunday and Monday from 5 to 10 p.m. featuring $10 shots of Don Julio 1942, Clase Azul Reposado, and Don Fulano Imperial.