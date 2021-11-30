Four New Brunches to Try in Las Vegas Right Now With Mimosas, Asian Flare, and Drag Queens

Dolce & Chianti now has a “grand brunch” every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on December 4. Options includes lemon ricotta pancakes, short rib omelet, avocado toast, and the topless mimosa, a gigantic mimosa meant to share. [EaterWire]

Fuhu at Resorts World now serves brunch on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the restaurant and on the outdoor patio. Menu highlights include coconut shrimp Kinilaw with coconut chili sauce and chicharron, ube pancakes, and tamarind chili octopus served with pickled cauliflower and a black garlic aioli. Specialty cocktails include the Dragon in the City, a rendition of the Cosmopolitan made with Belvedere Organic Infusions Blackberry Lemongrass vodka, St. Germain, and Grand Marnier served in a dragon glass decanter and the Sichuan Mary, a Bloody Mary that uses peppercorn and citrus salt rim topped with skewered shrimp. The brunch features live music and special acts. [EaterWire]

The Stove in Henderson opens a Drag Me To Brunch pop-up series featuring a reverse brunch drag queen dinner and show with female impersonators on Sunday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Only 60 diners can fit in the evening brunch with dishes from chef Antonio Nunez such as a pre-show sausage corn dogs or crab fritter with aoli followed by the short rib street tacos, Nashville chicken Benedict, or butternut squash risotto. For dessert, diners can choose pumpkin cheesecake or butterscotch bread pudding. The $144 ticket includes a bottle of Champagne while just brunch goes for $60. A second event takes place on January 2. [EaterWire]

Golden Rainbow partners with The Stirling Club to host a drag brunch show with some of Las Vegas’ favorite drag superstars including Zumanity’s Edie and Martina Brookshire and Joji Darling from Notoriety’s Faaabulous! The Show on Sunday, December 12, from noon to 2 p.m. A portion of sales benefits Golden Rainbow to provide critically needed services, including housing, education, wellness, and direct financial assistance to men, women, and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $99 per person and include bottomless bubbles with a buffet station brunch menu featuring pastries, bagels with cream cheese and lox, pancakes, frittatas, fresh fruit, yogurt parfaits, eggs, bacon, and chicken sausage. [EaterWire]