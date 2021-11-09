Tasty Corner Shines With Big Bowls of Ramen and Hot, Boiled Seafood

Tasty Corner (4588 North Rancho Drive) has opened with a stand-out menu of hot boiled seafood, Asian noodle specialties like ramen and udon, and boba tea.

Hot boiled seafood and ramen, though, steal the spotlight at the tidy restaurant, which keeps the interior simple with colorful paper umbrellas hanging from the ceiling.

Boiled seafood tossed in flavored butter comes to the table in a bag with a double layer of paper towel spread out to soak up the mess. Choose from head-on or head-off shrimp, crawfish, snow crab, and mussels in either “Tasty special” sauce, lemon pepper, garlic butter, or Cajun sauce. Diners get to dictate the spice level too.

The restaurant’s ramen menu includes a flavorful tonkotsu black garlic ramen, as well as many of the standards, all served in flavorful broths with silky, fresh noodles. If there’s any doubt whether the restaurant prides itself on its ramen, this section of the menu is called “the perfect ramen.”

Other menu items include fried rice, udon, and a smattering of starters that include edamame and chicken wings.

Tasty Corner’s location on North Rancho Drive previously housed Kau Kau Kitchen, which closed towards the end of 2020, and House of Aloha restaurant before that. Both of the previous restaurants were Hawaiian.

Tasty Corner is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are all available by visiting the website.