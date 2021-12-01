The Silverton’s Steakhouse Reopens With a New Menu and Revamped Dining Room

More than a year after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Silverton reopens its steakhouse with a new look and updated menu. Twin Creeks returns with new flooring and artwork, as well as refinished furniture with pops of burgundy and teal.

Executive chef Ashley Archer and executive room chef Jaimee Pepe reimagined the menu with dishes such as a crab and lobster Louie with charred avocado and tomato jam for $24, a truffle short rib tortellini with a blue cheese foam and fried mushrooms for $18, and grilled Caesar salad for $15. For entrees, the restaurant now offers a Creekstone Farms 40-ounce tomahawk for two for $165 that comes with lobster mashed potatoes, truffle butter, grilled asparagus, Bearnaise sauce, and red wine demi-glace; hand-cut pappardelle Bolognese for $30 with beef ragu, roasted tomatoes, burrata cream, and basil; and rosemary-brined pork tenderloin for $30 served with butternut squash puree, sauteed greens, and apple chutney.

The steakhouse specializes in boutique bourbons, offered in flights with four options starting at $22. The bar added new cocktails such as the Strawberry Blossom with Ketel One Citroen vodka, Cointreau, and Prosecco along with sangria made with red wine and Makers Mark 46.

Twin Creeks is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.