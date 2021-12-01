 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The New Owners of the Palms Take the Next Step Toward Reopening — a Gaming License

Plus a fire destroy Donut House and Resorts World charges for valet

by Susan Stapleton
A view of the Palms
The Palms from March 2020.
Leinani Shak Photography

The Palms crosses one more hurdle to reopening after the Nevada Gaming Control Board meets on Wednesday to determine whether it will licenses the new owners, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The resort west of the Strip closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 when the state shut down all nonessential businesses to contain the spread of COVID-19. In May 2020, the San Bernardino, California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bought the property from Station Casinos for $650 million. That sale should close by the end of the year. Once the gaming control board recommends a gaming license, the Nevada Gaming Commission takes over the next step on December 16. Neither side expects any gaming license issues. Should all go as planned, the casino could reopen in three to four months. Station Casinos renovated the property in 2018 and 2019 for $690 million, adding a star-studded lineup of chefs such as Bobby Flay, Food Network and Cooking Channel star Michael Symon, and James Beard Foundation winner Marc Vetri, all opening in the year before the Palms closed. No word on whether any of the previous restaurants will return. [CDC Gaming Reports]

Fire destroys Donut House

A fire at the Rodeo Paradise shopping complex at Paradise Road and Flamingo Road on November 29 apparently totally destroyed Donut House, a long-time purveyor of the sugary pastry. Between 50 and 60 firefighters responded to the blaze called in at 1:08 a.m. The Review-Journal reports that at least five businesses — including a Super Liquor store — sustained damage in the two-alarm fire. [Review-Journal]

Resorts World charges for parking

On the north end of the Strip, newcomer Resorts World started charging for valet parking. The daily rate for valet parking at the Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and south porte cochere locations starts at a $21 per vehicle, per 24-hour period. Self-parking remains free. [EaterWire]

