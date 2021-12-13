 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Family-Friendly Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Henderson With a Second on the Way Soon

The Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant opens its second location in the Las Vegas area

by Susan Stapleton
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse/Facebook

Family-friendly Texas Roadhouse proved such a hit in North Las Vegas when it arrived back in 2018, that further local expansions seemed inevitable. The casual steakhouse opened at the St. Rose Square shopping center, joining a casual dining hub at the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street. The 7,570-square-foot property, which was first announced last year, will be located across the parking lot from the very popular Costco store and the eagerly awaited, under construction, Nacho Daddy.

The Texas Roadhouse at 3531 St. Rose Parkway offers its roster of free peanuts, yeast rolls baked every five minutes and served with honey cinnamon butter, a cactus bloom fried onion served with cajun horseradish, country fried sirloin, half and full slabs of ribs, and steak options. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Another Texas Roadhouse will be located at the Crossroads at Sunset Center, with the chain investing in a new 7,570-square-foot standalone building close to Stephanie Street and Sunset Road.

Texas Roadhouse

1380 E. Craig Road , North Las Vegas, NV 89081 7020664-1522

