Station Casinos Eyes a New Casino Near Downtown Las Vegas and More Dining Intel

Station Casinos pitches a new casino near downtown Las Vegas to the Las Vegas Planning Commission. The company wants to build a smaller Wildfire Casino at 2700 Fremont St., just south of Charleston Boulevard. The proposal for the resort spans 21,000 square feet on five acres. Station Casinos operates 10 Wildfire properties in Southern Nevada. [LVRJ]

Crawl through five bars with holiday cocktails

From now until December 30, Circa, the Golden Gate, and D Las Vegas offer the 2021 Holiday Bar Crawl at Legacy Club, Vegas Vickie’s, Mega Bar, One Bar, and BarCanada with holiday cocktails. The self-guided bar crawl goes for $100 person online. [EaterWire]

Miracle Mile Shops renovation on the way

When Miracle Mile Shops opened in 2000, it sported a ceiling representing the sky and a rainstorm. Now the mall attached to Planet Hollywood Resort plans to renovate inside and out with a new immersive light show, an updated restaurant area, and new sound system. While the 500,000-square-foot shopping center didn’t elaborate on new restaurants on the way, it did say construction starts in winter 2022 and completes in spring 2023. It remains open during the renovation. [EaterWire]