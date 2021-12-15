 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Station Casinos Eyes a New Casino Near Downtown Las Vegas and More Dining Intel

Plus a Downtown bar crawl and Miracle Mile Shops makeover

by Susan Stapleton
A casino with palm trees in front of it.
Wildfire Rancho.
Wildfire Casinos

Station Casinos pitches a new casino near downtown Las Vegas to the Las Vegas Planning Commission. The company wants to build a smaller Wildfire Casino at 2700 Fremont St., just south of Charleston Boulevard. The proposal for the resort spans 21,000 square feet on five acres. Station Casinos operates 10 Wildfire properties in Southern Nevada. [LVRJ]

Crawl through five bars with holiday cocktails

From now until December 30, Circa, the Golden Gate, and D Las Vegas offer the 2021 Holiday Bar Crawl at Legacy Club, Vegas Vickie’s, Mega Bar, One Bar, and BarCanada with holiday cocktails. The self-guided bar crawl goes for $100 person online. [EaterWire]

Miracle Mile Shops renovation on the way

When Miracle Mile Shops opened in 2000, it sported a ceiling representing the sky and a rainstorm. Now the mall attached to Planet Hollywood Resort plans to renovate inside and out with a new immersive light show, an updated restaurant area, and new sound system. While the 500,000-square-foot shopping center didn’t elaborate on new restaurants on the way, it did say construction starts in winter 2022 and completes in spring 2023. It remains open during the renovation. [EaterWire]

Downtown Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

Planet Hollywood Resort

3667 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 785-5555 Visit Website
Foursquare

Circa

8 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

Miracle Mile Shops

3663 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (888) 800-8284 Visit Website

Legacy Club

8 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 Visit Website

