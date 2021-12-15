Want to Own a Diner? Dapper Cos. Is Giving One Away in the Historic Huntridge Shopping Center

Here’s a pretty cool deal. Dapper Cos.’ J Dapper laments the lack of 24-hour diners, coffee shops, and delis, so he’s building one and giving it away as part of a contest. Dapper already built the nearly 3,000-square-foot coffee shop, diner, or delicatessen in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center on Charleston Boulevard in Downtown Las Vegas outfitting it with furniture, fixtures, equipment, branding, signs, and even a marketing plan. Dapper estimates the cost to build out and brand the endeavor is more than $950,000 in goods and services.

So Dapper is inviting chefs and restaurateurs to send in a business plan with a sample menu, photos of potential dishes, and bios on the people involved and their experience.

Competitors then present their ideas.

Then five finalists cook at Vegas Test Kitchen, presenting their dishes to a panel of judges, including Carson Kitchen’s Cory Harwell, John Simmons of Firefly and Tacos & Beer, and Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao and SkinnyFats. A winner is named on April 5.

The deadline for entries is February 1, 2022. To enter, head online.