 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Want to Own a Diner? Dapper Cos. Is Giving One Away in the Historic Huntridge Shopping Center

Chefs and restaurateurs can send in business plans and menus for a shot at winning the restaurant

by Susan Stapleton
A neon sign that says Huntridge Center
The Huntridge.
Dapper Cos.

Here’s a pretty cool deal. Dapper Cos.’ J Dapper laments the lack of 24-hour diners, coffee shops, and delis, so he’s building one and giving it away as part of a contest. Dapper already built the nearly 3,000-square-foot coffee shop, diner, or delicatessen in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center on Charleston Boulevard in Downtown Las Vegas outfitting it with furniture, fixtures, equipment, branding, signs, and even a marketing plan. Dapper estimates the cost to build out and brand the endeavor is more than $950,000 in goods and services.

So Dapper is inviting chefs and restaurateurs to send in a business plan with a sample menu, photos of potential dishes, and bios on the people involved and their experience.

Competitors then present their ideas.

Then five finalists cook at Vegas Test Kitchen, presenting their dishes to a panel of judges, including Carson Kitchen’s Cory Harwell, John Simmons of Firefly and Tacos & Beer, and Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao and SkinnyFats. A winner is named on April 5.

The deadline for entries is February 1, 2022. To enter, head online.

Downtown Las Vegas

, , NV

Vegas Test Kitchen

1020 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (725) 251-2090 Visit Website
Foursquare

SkinnyFATS

3700 McKinney Avenue, , TX 75204 (214) 774-9951 Visit Website
Foursquare

Huntridge Shopping Center

1120 East Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104

Graffiti Bao

7355 South Buffalo Drive, , NV 89113 (702) 323-6033 Visit Website
Foursquare

Carson Kitchen

124 South 6th Street, , NV 89101 (702) 473-9523 Visit Website
Foursquare

Firefly

3824 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (702) 369-3971 Visit Website
Foursquare

Tacos & Beer

1622 Saint Charles Avenue, , LA 70130 (504) 304-8722 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Breakfast and Brunch Specialist Snooze Targets a Las Vegas Expansion in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

Station Casinos Eyes a New Casino Near Downtown Las Vegas and More Dining Intel

By Susan Stapleton

The Hard Rock Hotel Buys the Mirage for $1.075 Billion With a Giant Purple Guitar on the Way

By Susan Stapleton

Family-Friendly Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Henderson With a Second on the Way Soon

By Susan Stapleton

Caviar Galore Highlights the Menu at the Newest Restaurant to Open at Resorts World

By Susan Stapleton

Drag Queens Bring Out Holiday Favorite Songs for a Night at Arts District’s Garden

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world