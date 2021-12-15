 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breakfast and Brunch Specialist Snooze Targets a Las Vegas Expansion in 2022

The Denver-based eatery offers an ever-changing roster of pancakes, Benedicts, and Mexican breakfast dishes

by Susan Stapleton
An overhead shot of pancakes on a white background.
Pancake specials at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery/Facebook

Denver-based Snooze, an A.M. Eatery plans to bring its breakfast and brunch dishes to Las Vegas in 2022. The breakfast chain with 50 locations nationwide takes over 4,256 square feet at Rampart Commons, next door to North Italia and down the way from Eater 38 stalwart Honey Salt.

Snooze takes over the former retail furniture and décor store Pottery Barn Kids with a dining room seating 100 and a covered outdoor patio spanning 1,041 square feet.

The eatery is best known for its roster of pancakes that change every week, with current holiday options such as pumpkin pie, orange cranberry, and a flight of three. One French toast option includes fresh brioche stuffed with mascarpone and topped with vanilla crème, caramel, fresh strawberries, and toasted coconut while another uses seasonal fruit.

A breakfast pot pie, shrimp and grits, corned beef hash, scrambles with toppings options, and a sweet potato bacon mashup join Benedicts with pork chile verde, habanero pork belly, and smashed avocado. Breakfast tacos and burritos round out the menu.

Snooze serves bloody Marys, mimosas, spiked cocoa, and a breakfast margarita to start the party as early as 6 a.m. daily.

The restaurant offered no time frame on opening.

Foursquare

Rampart Commons

, Las Vegas, NV

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

1075 South Rampart Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Visit Website

North Italia

1069 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 507-0927 Visit Website

Honey Salt

1031 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 445-6100 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV

