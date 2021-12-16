 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue Bell Opens Distribution Center in Henderson in 2022, Plus Super Bowl Heads to Vegas

Soon, everyone can get Blue Bell

by Susan Stapleton
A new distribution center for Blue Bell Creameries opens in Henderson next spring, ensuring the rich and creamy ice cream makes it into homes. Blue Bell is building a 14,000-square-foot distribution center to service all of Clark and Nye counties. Blue Bell Ice Cream is headquartered in Brenham, Texas, and all products are made at its three manufacturing facilities located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The 114-year-old company has quite a fan base despite its products being sold in only 22 states. Nevada will become the 23rd state with the addition of Las Vegas next year. [EaterWire]

Here comes the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl heads to Las Vegas in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII takes over Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. The stadium already has plans to host the 2022 Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022, and then the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30, 2022, which was originally supposed to take over Las Vegas in 2020. The NFL cancelled the draft due to COVID-19 concerns. NFL team owners approved the decision to host the Super Bowl in Las Vegas during their annual meeting in Dallas on Wednesday. Las Vegas Raiders owner Al Davis announced the date of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. New Orleans originally planned to host the Super Bowl in 2024, but a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras took the Caesars Superdome off the plate. [NFL]

Allegiant Stadium

3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118

