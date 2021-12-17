 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Green Valley Ranch’s New Drop Bar Debuts as the Resort Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The central bar offers a jewel-like setting, new cocktails, and specials

by Susan Stapleton
Drop Bar
The entrance to Drop Bar.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout

Green Valley Ranch celebrates its 20th anniversary with the return of Drop Bar in the heart of the casino floor. The central bar known as a great place to meet up opens December 18 and now features an urban chic remodel that includes panoramic views of the resort, live DJs, bar-top gaming, and a new roster of cocktails.

Drop Bar’s remodel includes jewelry-inspired details, such as a gold “bracelet” enveloping the ceiling, column grilles accented with glistening jewels, and dramatic gem-like chandeliers suspended above the bar.

Some of Drop Bar’s signature cocktails include the Mic Drop with Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Cynar, and Campari; Drop Me a Line Sometime with blood orange- and rosemary-infused Botanist, blood orange Liqueur, and Mediterranean tonic; the Drop Dead Gorgeous with Absolut Elyx, Crème de Fruits of La Passion, lemon, vanilla, passion fruit, and sparkling rosé; and the Drop It Like It’s Hot with Producer Ensemble Mezcal, ancho verde, cucumber, lime, and agave.

A deejay spins every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. On Sunday through Thursday, visitors can stop in for Drop Bar’s Late Night Social, featuring monthly drink specials catering to night owls starting at 9 p.m. In January, Drop Bar will debut an industry-focused night with Drop Everything, featuring a live DJ and drink specials on Wednesday nights starting at 8 p.m.

Drop Bar, Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson, 702-617-6800.

Drop Bar
The interior of Drop Bar.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout
Drop Bar
The interior of Drop Bar.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout
Drop Bar
Seating at Drop Bar.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout
Drop Bar
Seating at Drop Bar.
Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout
