Another Buffet Reopens, This Time in Henderson

Golden Corral returns

by Susan Stapleton
An overhead view of a buffet.
Golden Corral.
Golden Corral/Facebook

Buffet fanatics now have another option to fill their all-you-can-eat cravings. Golden Corral in Henderson near the Galleria at Sunset reopened. The buffet, which closed in March 2020 when the state shut down nonessential businesses, returns with its cornucopia of food, including a weekend breakfast, build-your-own burgers for lunch, and dinner options such as fried chicken, meatloaf, and pot roast as well as sirloin steaks. The buffet boasts more than 150 options.

The buffet officially reopened on December 16.

Golden Corral is located at 1445 West Sunset Road and now serves the buffet lineup every Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine in and takeout.

Golden Corral also has a location at 1455 S. Lamb Boulevard, which reopened earlier.

Foursquare

Galleria at Sunset

1300 West Sunset Road, , NV 89014 (702) 434-2409 Visit Website
Foursquare

Golden Corral

1455 S Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (702) 685-9595 Visit Website

