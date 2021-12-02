 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Expands on the Las Vegas Strip With Sandwiches, Mozzarella Bar

The king of cakes heads to the Linq with Boss Cafe in 2022

by Susan Stapleton
A man in a white jacket points his fingers at the camera
Buddy Valastro.
Louiie Victa/Eater Vegas

Add Cake Boss Buddy Valastro to the list of celebrities opening a new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. The star of the TLC series Cake Boss gets ready to open the Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at the Linq in early 2022.

Valastro, who already has Buddy V’s Ristorante and Carlo’s Bakery at the Venetian and PizzaCake at Harrah’s, goes casual with Boss Cafe, serving fare reminiscent of neighborhood delis and markets he frequented in New Jersey and New York. Baked breads, Italian sandwiches, pizzas, a house-made fresh mozzarella bar, and a variety of sweets and pastries make up a bulk of the menu. At the restaurant’s Mozz Bar, customers can grab fresh mozzarella served with warm rustic bread and a choice of toppings such as basil pesto, roasted peppers, tomato-olive relish, or tomato, fresh basil, and aged balsamic. Valastro tapped his father in-law to head up the Mutz Masters, who will pull the mozzarella in an open kitchen.

Valastro worked with his corporate executive chef, Bryan Forgione, the former executive chef at Buddy V’s Ristorante since 2013, to create the menu. Customers order from different counters, where they can get house salads including Pop’s panzanella or the Hoboken chop. Over at the sandwich counter, diners can order classics such as rosemary ham or Caprese served on fresh Jersey focaccia or East Coast hoagies like the Jersey beef or the Valastro with smoked pancetta. A pizza counter plans to serve Grandma Squares in renditions such as Margherita, pepperoni, or the Boss supreme. Desserts, of course, will be a mainstay of the restaurant, with options such as lobster tail pastry, tiramisu, cheesecake, cannoli, assorted cakes, and fresh-baked cookies.

The 1,400-square-foot space designed by New York’s Celano Design features indoor seating as well as grab-and-go options in a marketplace-inspired space.

Valastro joins Guy Fieri at the Linq.

Foursquare

The Linq

3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 328-1888 Visit Website
Foursquare

Carlo's Bake Shop

3327 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 607-2356 Visit Website

PizzaCake

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. S. , Las Vegas, NV 89109

Boss Cafe

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. S. , Las Vegas, NV 89109

Las Vegas

, , NV

The Venetian

3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 414-1000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Buddy V's Ristorante

3327 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 607-2355 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Chilaquiles and Dutch Pancakes Highlight the Brunch Menu Rolled Out at Boom Bang

By Susan Stapleton

The Silverton’s Steakhouse Reopens With a New Menu and Revamped Dining Room

By Susan Stapleton

The Sahara Lands a Home for Hand-Pulled Noodles and Dumplings in December

By Susan Stapleton

The New Owners of the Palms Take the Next Step Toward Reopening — a Gaming License

By Susan Stapleton

A Life-Sized Gingerbread Man Trapped in a Snow Globe Is Made From Sugar and Chocolate

By Susan Stapleton

Mexican-American Fare From a Mountain’s Edge Favorite Land in Henderson

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world