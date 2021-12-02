‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Expands on the Las Vegas Strip With Sandwiches, Mozzarella Bar

Add Cake Boss Buddy Valastro to the list of celebrities opening a new restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. The star of the TLC series Cake Boss gets ready to open the Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at the Linq in early 2022.

Valastro, who already has Buddy V’s Ristorante and Carlo’s Bakery at the Venetian and PizzaCake at Harrah’s, goes casual with Boss Cafe, serving fare reminiscent of neighborhood delis and markets he frequented in New Jersey and New York. Baked breads, Italian sandwiches, pizzas, a house-made fresh mozzarella bar, and a variety of sweets and pastries make up a bulk of the menu. At the restaurant’s Mozz Bar, customers can grab fresh mozzarella served with warm rustic bread and a choice of toppings such as basil pesto, roasted peppers, tomato-olive relish, or tomato, fresh basil, and aged balsamic. Valastro tapped his father in-law to head up the Mutz Masters, who will pull the mozzarella in an open kitchen.

Valastro worked with his corporate executive chef, Bryan Forgione, the former executive chef at Buddy V’s Ristorante since 2013, to create the menu. Customers order from different counters, where they can get house salads including Pop’s panzanella or the Hoboken chop. Over at the sandwich counter, diners can order classics such as rosemary ham or Caprese served on fresh Jersey focaccia or East Coast hoagies like the Jersey beef or the Valastro with smoked pancetta. A pizza counter plans to serve Grandma Squares in renditions such as Margherita, pepperoni, or the Boss supreme. Desserts, of course, will be a mainstay of the restaurant, with options such as lobster tail pastry, tiramisu, cheesecake, cannoli, assorted cakes, and fresh-baked cookies.

The 1,400-square-foot space designed by New York’s Celano Design features indoor seating as well as grab-and-go options in a marketplace-inspired space.

Valastro joins Guy Fieri at the Linq.