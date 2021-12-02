Chilaquiles and Dutch Pancakes Highlight the Brunch Menu Rolled Out at Boom Bang

The funnest new restaurant in Henderson now serves brunch. Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails opened on Henderson’s Valle Verde Drive in November with Top Chef alum Elia Aboumrad-Page, Christian Page, and Tony Angotti running the show. Right before Thanksgiving, the trio rolled out brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The menu features dishes such as a truffled scrambled egg tart, biscuits and wild mushroom gravy, Dutch pancakes filled with a seasonal fruit, and Elia’s eggs, with cast iron baked eggs, chipotle marinara, and chorizo. The chilaquiles feature chorizo made with Beeler’s Pure Pork, while an egg sandwich comes with fried eggs, cheese, and bacon. Diners can even order a vegetarian omelet.

Customers can order a bloody mary made with Julian’s house-infused vodka, a Paloma bang with grapefruit three ways and blanco tequila, or a Painkiller with a rum medley and coconut cream.

Diners can head inside or dine on the patio.

Brunch takes place every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.