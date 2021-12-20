 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friends of Eater Share Their Favorite Meal of the Year in Las Vegas

Where food writers found the best meals of the year — dine in or takeout

by Susan Stapleton
A pan of paella.
Paella at Valencian Gold.
Valencian Gold/Facebook

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant journalists, bloggers, and friends of the site to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to the annual Year in Eater survey will be revealed in several posts. Now, what was your best restaurant meal of 2021?

Philip Philip Tzeng, social media food blogger at LasVegasFill — It was a ball out affair in the Mob Room, one of Golden Steer’s private dining rooms, this past June with wet-aged steaks, broiled Alaskan king crab legs, and multiple orders of their Jumbo Western Lobster Tails. I love the old-school vibe and their tableside presentations.

Scott Roebens, Vital Vegas — That one’s a toss-up! The chicken parm at Al Solito Posto in Tivoli Village is incredible, especially in combination with the chef’s focaccia bread. The absolute best dish in Las Vegas has to be the brisket fried rice at 8 East. I order it with chicken skewers mixed in, hold the sticks. There’s no logical reason why this is the best dish in Las Vegas, it’s fried rice, but that’s still the case. So many great meals in 2021, though. Somehow, all food has become comfort food during these nutty times.

Bob Barnes, Las Vegas writer for Gayot.com and freelance food and beverage writer — I was fortunate to be invited to chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s “A Taste of Nobu” at his Nobu Restaurant & Lounge inside Caesars Palace. The evening was an incredible dining experience featuring Nobu classics with unlimited servings of Japanese A5 wagyu cooked on the robata grill, miso black cod, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, an assortment of sushi, myriad desserts and live action stations such as Nobu’s signature ramen. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa visited with our table, posed for pictures and gifted each of us with a signed copy of his World of Nobu cookbook that features Nobu signature dishes and recipes created by Nobu Restaurant chefs from all over the world.

Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas photographer — I made it my priority to visit my friends who are still in the industry so first off the top of my head are Bazaar Meat and Zuma. I’ve also had a memorable meal at Brera Osteria.

Al Mancini — This is a tough question, because I’m sure I’m forgetting a few. My first meal at the re-launched Valencian Gold knocked me on my ass – it has completely transformed from one of the best quick-casual concepts I’ve ever encountered, to a high-energy party spot with some of the best Spanish food in town. Returning to Sparrow + Wolf for a chef’s tasting with good friends also made me very, very happy, as did having a romantic evening at Le Cirque with my wife.

Of course, there are few culinary experiences in my life that can hold a candle to dining one-on-one with Jose Andres at Bazaar Meat, after wrapping up an interview for my Food and Loathing podcast. While I’ve never been a big steakhouse guy, Bazaar has consistently landed on every Top 10 restaurant list I’ve compiled since it opened — usually in the top 5. And Andres is one of the most fascinating, brilliant, and genuinely nice people I’ve ever met. It’s impossible to overstate how mind-blowing that meal was.

Rob Kachelriess, Las Vegas Writer for Thrillist — Meals at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Le Cirque and Barry’s Downtown Prime stand out as highlights of the year, but there may not be a more rewarding overall dining experience in Las Vegas than EDO. A random dinner back in February was my favorite meal of the year. Chef Oscar Amador Edo and his team never allow themselves to coast while outpacing more expensive restaurants on the Strip in taste, presentation and quality of ingredients.

Ken Miller, Las Vegas Magazine Le Cirque.

Susan Stapleton, editor of Eater Vegas — Brera Osteria at the Grand Canal Shoppes. Hands down.

Le Cirque

3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 693-8100 Visit Website
Foursquare

Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website

Valencian Gold

7960 South Rainbow Boulevard, , NV 89139 (702) 776-7707 Visit Website
Foursquare

Nobu Restaurant

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 785-6628 Visit Website

8 East

8 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (702) 726-5508 Visit Website

Tivoli Village

400 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 534-0000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Nobu

4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169 702-693-5090

The Grand Canal Shoppes

3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 414-4525 Visit Website

BRERA osteria

3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 414-1227 Visit Website

Sparrow + Wolf

4480 Spring Mountain Road, , NV 89102 (702) 790-2147 Visit Website
Foursquare

Golden Steer

308 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102 702-384-4470

Las Vegas

, , NV

Al Solito Posto

400 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV Visit Website

Zuma

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109

Joel Robuchon

, , NV 89109 (702) 891-7925 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Where Las Vegas Food Writers Loved to Dine in 2021

By Susan Stapleton

Another Buffet Reopens, This Time in Henderson

By Susan Stapleton

Green Valley Ranch’s New Drop Bar Debuts as the Resort Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

By Susan Stapleton

Blue Bell Opens Distribution Center in Henderson in 2022, Plus Super Bowl Heads to Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

Breakfast and Brunch Specialist Snooze Targets a Las Vegas Expansion in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

Want to Own a Diner? Dapper Cos. Is Giving One Away in the Historic Huntridge Shopping Center

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world