 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dining Pros Remember the Saddest Restaurant Closings in Las Vegas in 2021

Saying goodbye to some favorite places that won’t be returning

by Susan Stapleton
Costa Di Mare
Costa di Mare
Barbara Kraft

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant journalists, bloggers, and friends of the site to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to the annual Year in Eater survey will be revealed in several posts. Now, what was the saddest restaurant closing of 2021?

Scott Roeben, Vital Vegas — I’d have to go with Rao’s. It was pretty good Italian, and a Vegas institution. Rumor is it will be replaced with a steakhouse, which means it will not only have big shoes to fill, but the future of another favorite spot on The Strip, Old Homestead, could be in question, which would also be sad. The loss of the lasagna at Simply Pure at Downtown Container Park is a loss for all of humanity. It was vegetarian, which made it even more incredible it was so good. Ew, plants. Oh, and Martorano’s at Paris. Really sad. Most surprising closure: Marigold at Resorts World.

Bob Barnes, Las Vegas writer for Gayot.com and freelance food and beverage writer — I was disappointed to see Rao’s at Caesars Palace close. It had been at Caesars so long it was practically a fixture there and I had some excellent meals there over the years.

Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas photographerElio. Never got around to trying this! Also, Marigold at Resort’s World.

Al Mancini — I’m going to miss Rao’s a lot. I had a lot of fun there over the years. It was where I always ended up at the end of Vegas Uncork’d, when we got tired of fighting the crowds at the pool. And I can vaguely recall drunkenly singing along to the jukebox with Frank Savoy one night after a dinner at RGS.

I’ll admit that it was never as much fun after Frankie moved out of town. And given the progress that East Coast Italian-American cuisine made in our valley over the past few years, I’m not even sure most locals will miss it. But I will.

Rob Kachelriess, Las Vegas Writer for Thrillist — It’s always sad to see a once-amazing restaurant like Costa di Mare close at the Wynn. Rao’s marked the end of an era at Caesars Palace as well. I hope the closure of Rooster Boy Cafe is more of a “see you later” than a “goodbye” from Sonia El-Nawal’s small but mighty concept.

Emmy Kasten, Vegas Magazine — I was very sad to see Rose.Rabbit.Lie. close at The Cosmopolitan. I always had an amazing experience there, and I’ll forever crave their signature caviar tacos — tiny Yukon Gold potato shells filled with caviar and a touch of hamachi.

On another note, it was also sad to see Rao’s close its doors at Caesars Palace after an incredible 15-year run.

Ken Miller, Las Vegas Magazine Rao’s

Philip Tzeng, social media food blogger at LasVegasFill — Rose Rabbit Lie. If anyone remembers what that place was like when they originally opened featuring an evening like no other with fantastic and unique performances throughout with a gourmet menu to match its over-the-top/larger-than-life presentation, this was one of the best places ever. I think we all knew it wouldn’t last based on the money they were pumping into the space, but I’m just grateful to have been there as many times as I did and the crazy stories from there will live in Vegas folklore.

Susan Stapleton, editor of Eater VegasMesa Grill at Caesars Palace. I loved that brunch and tried to go every time I went to Color to get my hair cut and colored, which was a lot. I’ll also miss Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas. Such a romantic setting with over-the-top seafood choices. And Elio, even though it technically closed in late 2020. I ate there once and really looked forward to exploring more of the menu. Honestly, I’m surprised more places didn’t close in the past year. Vegas got lucky, I guess.

Elio

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-3463 Visit Website

Once

3327 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 607-3797 Visit Website
Foursquare

Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website

Marigold

3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 676-6967 Visit Website

Mesa Grill

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 731-7731 Visit Website

Old Homestead

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 731-7560 Visit Website
Foursquare

CUT

3325 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-607-6300 Visit Website

Uncork

2540 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson, NV 89052
Foursquare

Social

225 East Maple Road, , MI 48009 (248) 594-4200 Visit Website
Foursquare

Simply Pure

707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (702) 810-5641 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV

Rooster Boy Cafe

2620 Regatta Drive, , NV 89128 (702) 560-2453 Visit Website
Foursquare

Downtown Container Park

707 Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (702) 359-9982 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Space

3460 Cavaretta Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Foursquare

Costa Di Mare

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-3305 Visit Website
Foursquare

Resorts World

3000 Las Vegas Boulevard S. , Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-802-6460 Visit Website
Foursquare

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-7000 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Las Vegas Dining Experts Share the Restaurants They Can’t Wait to Try in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

Friends of Eater Share Their Favorite Meal of the Year in Las Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

Where Las Vegas Food Writers Loved to Dine in 2021

By Susan Stapleton

Another Buffet Reopens, This Time in Henderson

By Susan Stapleton

Green Valley Ranch’s New Drop Bar Debuts as the Resort Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

By Susan Stapleton

Blue Bell Opens Distribution Center in Henderson in 2022, Plus Super Bowl Heads to Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world