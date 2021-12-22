LA Roast Beef Purveyor Top Round Heads to the Las Vegas Strip With Beef on Weck and Curly Fries

A new home for roast beef sandwiches right out of Los Angeles heads to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. Top Round from Anthony Carron of 800 Degrees Pizza fame and Steven Fretz, who worked with Carron at Mina Group, takes over the former Bruxie space at the Park, anchored by T-Mobile Arena, with fast-casual fare.

Top Round, which enters the Nevada market for the first time, features roast beef marinated and then slow roasted for 10 hours, as well as breaded chicken sandwiches, curly fries, and frozen custard.

Roast beef sandwiches come in five regionally inspired renditions, including the Beef on Weck with the chain’s Atomic Horseradish and a caraway and sea salt bun, or the Horse & Hole, topped with St. Louis-famous Provel cheese, horseradish cream, and roasted mushrooms. The Beef & Cheese features Cheese “Wizz” made in house and proprietary Round Sauce.

The fried chicken sandwiches use all-natural chicken, brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. The curly fries can come plain, with Cheese “Wizz,” gravy, or Dirty with gravy, Provel cheese, caramelized onions, and Round Sauce.

Chicken wings, chicken tenders, vegetarian and gluten-free options such as crispy fried cauliflower wings served with house Buffalo sauce, and craft and draft beer choices round out the menu.

Once open, the restaurant will showcase a mid-century, motor-in design reminiscent of the original in Los Angeles. Diners can eat inside, head to the patio, or order takeout service.

Bruxie, which specialized in chicken and waffles, closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened. Also on the way to the Park, Salt Bae and Nusr-Et Steakhouse. Sake Rok, the sushi restaurant, remains closed.