Friends of Eater Vegas Share Their Hopes for the Las Vegas Restaurant Industry in 2022

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant journalists, bloggers, and friends of the site to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to the annual Year in Eater survey will be revealed in several posts. Now, hopes for the Las Vegas restaurant industry in 2022.

Rob Kachelriess, Las Vegas Writer for Thrillist — I hope customers show more patience and think twice about leaving a bad tip or writing a nasty review online. Restaurants are having a tough time with employment and supply chain issues. Most are trying hard and doing their best to keep standards at the level customers expect. But provisions cost more than ever and employees calling in sick or quitting at the last-minute is a real problem. Hopefully, that will change in 2022 but until then, please be kind and patient. I also wish vaccines weren’t a political issue, but that’s not going to change anytime soon.

Emmy Kasten, Vegas Magazine — My biggest hope for Las Vegas’s restaurant industry is that we continue to attract the world’s biggest names and undiscovered talents. I hope that we will see interesting collaborations that ignite global trends and new ideas.

Ken Miller, Las Vegas Magazine — Stop using foie gras in so many dishes. Nothing to do with the politics – it just seems to be everywhere now, and is rapidly losing the appeal it once held. I was served it on a waffle this year. A waffle! Maple syrup would have been just fine, thank you!

Philip Tzeng, social media food blogger at LasVegasFill — I hope everyone can be fully staffed to make dining experiences as great as they can be and that patrons can be much nicer to them.

Scott Roeben, Vital Vegas — My hope is restaurant owners/operators and employees will find an equilibrium that allows them both to flourish. It’s clear many on the front lines are fed up. They’re stepping away from the service industry, and that exodus is going to have a terrible impact on restaurants in Las Vegas and beyond. These folks work really hard, and many have decided it’s just not worth it, and that goes beyond the superficial sentiment, “Pay a living wage.” We’re experiencing a cultural shift, and we need to figure out a way to reverse course. It’s time for a new, hard look at the practice of tipping as a way to compensate employees. The system is broken. Limited hours of operation are costing everyone money, and staffing seems a particularly high priority moving into 2022. Oh, and another big hope is we can deal with the issue of commercial fishing. That’s not just a Vegas thing, it’s a world thing.

Bob Barnes, Las Vegas writer for Gayot.com and freelance food and beverage writer — I hope the industry will continue to rebound and new restaurants will open and flourish. Also, that delivery services will continue to emerge that don’t gouge the restaurants.

Louiie Victa, Eater Vegas photographer — That we may continue to thrive, solve the lack of labor issues, and build community along the way. More emphasis on the last part; community over competition is always good.

Al Mancini, host of the Food and Loathing podcast — Peace, quiet, calm and profitability.

Susan Stapleton, editor of Eater Vegas — More diversity in restaurants, from chefs to owners. More voices heard from outside the pockets of chefs and restaurateurs who get too much coverage. More equity and inclusiveness. Less cattiness and fewer trolls. Seriously.