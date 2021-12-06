MGM Resorts Considers Building Another Resort on the South End of the Las Vegas Strip

Another resort on the Las Vegas Strip could be in the works for MGM Resorts. The south end of the Strip could get another resort-casino courtesy of MGM Resorts International, which is also working on a strategy to attract more of its regional customers to Las Vegas. MGM’s chief financial officer Jonathan Halkyard said the south end of the Strip, near Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, is the new focus for tourists, CDC Gaming Reports writes. The gaming giant acquired the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in September, as well, giving it domination of the southern end of the gaming corridor. Halyard’s comments and speculation came during Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference. [CDC Gaming Reports]

A new bar on the way to Green Valley Ranch

The casino in Henderson celebrates 20 years with the return of Drop Bar, among other activities. The bar in the center of Green Valley Ranch’s casino floor comes back in mid-December after a makeover. [EaterWire]

A new lunch at Downtown Summerlin

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, the Mexican restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, now serves lunch every Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Options include queso fundido, calamari frito, and flautas, made with braised chicken, Brussels slaw, and citrus crema. Other menu items include ceviche with either shrimp or cauliflower; Baja-style oysters; a taqueria taco plate with choices of barbacoa, chicken, steak, shrimp, or mushroom; enchiladas with cheese, chicken, short rib, or mushroom; pescado del dia, served Veracruz style with tomatoes, olives, and capers; roasted acorn squash with seasoned vegetables; and more. [EaterWire]

Pods for dining

Tivoli Village now has six outdoor dining pods, available on a first come, first served basis daily from noon to 10 p.m. Diners can eat takeout fare from El Dorado Cantina, PKWY Tavern, Leone Cafe, or Ada’s Wine Bar in the pods. [EaterWire]

Coffee & Cocoa with Santa

Founders Coffee brings in Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Rose Parkway location. Tickets are available for $40 a person for guests aged 2 and older, and children under age 2 are free. Tickets can be purchased online. [EaterWire]

Spiked coffee from Mt. Charleston Lodge Coffee heads to The Front Yard at Ellis Island for $14. Plus, holiday lovers can attend The Front Yard’s movie screenings on select nights. For reservations, head online. [EaterWire]

A birthday celebration

Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates its birthday on Saturday, December 11, with a food fest featuring Manu of the chefs and pop-up restaurants who showcased their food in the past year. Banichka, Slurp Society, Sliced and more return for the event. [Eater Wire]

Santa Claus a go go

Santa Claus also makes a stop at the Summerlin location of Hash House A Go Go on Saturday, December 11, starting at 11:15 a.m. Santa is also treating kids 10 and under to complimentary hot cocoa. [EaterWire]