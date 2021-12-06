 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MGM Resorts Considers Building Another Resort on the South End of the Las Vegas Strip

Plus Santa sightings, pod dining. and more

by Susan Stapleton
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, in pictures
A view of the Las Vegas Strip looking south.
Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Another resort on the Las Vegas Strip could be in the works for MGM Resorts. The south end of the Strip could get another resort-casino courtesy of MGM Resorts International, which is also working on a strategy to attract more of its regional customers to Las Vegas. MGM’s chief financial officer Jonathan Halkyard said the south end of the Strip, near Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, is the new focus for tourists, CDC Gaming Reports writes. The gaming giant acquired the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in September, as well, giving it domination of the southern end of the gaming corridor. Halyard’s comments and speculation came during Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference. [CDC Gaming Reports]

A new bar on the way to Green Valley Ranch

The casino in Henderson celebrates 20 years with the return of Drop Bar, among other activities. The bar in the center of Green Valley Ranch’s casino floor comes back in mid-December after a makeover. [EaterWire]

A new lunch at Downtown Summerlin

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, the Mexican restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, now serves lunch every Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Options include queso fundido, calamari frito, and flautas, made with braised chicken, Brussels slaw, and citrus crema. Other menu items include ceviche with either shrimp or cauliflower; Baja-style oysters; a taqueria taco plate with choices of barbacoa, chicken, steak, shrimp, or mushroom; enchiladas with cheese, chicken, short rib, or mushroom; pescado del dia, served Veracruz style with tomatoes, olives, and capers; roasted acorn squash with seasoned vegetables; and more. [EaterWire]

A clear greenhouse outfitted as a dining pod.
Outdoor dining pods at Tivoli Village.
Tivoli Village

Pods for dining

Tivoli Village now has six outdoor dining pods, available on a first come, first served basis daily from noon to 10 p.m. Diners can eat takeout fare from El Dorado Cantina, PKWY Tavern, Leone Cafe, or Ada’s Wine Bar in the pods. [EaterWire]

Coffee & Cocoa with Santa

Founders Coffee brings in Santa and Mrs. Claus on Friday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Rose Parkway location. Tickets are available for $40 a person for guests aged 2 and older, and children under age 2 are free. Tickets can be purchased online. [EaterWire]

Mt. Charleston Lodge Coffee

Spiked coffee from Mt. Charleston Lodge Coffee heads to The Front Yard at Ellis Island for $14. Plus, holiday lovers can attend The Front Yard’s movie screenings on select nights. For reservations, head online. [EaterWire]

A birthday celebration

Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates its birthday on Saturday, December 11, with a food fest featuring Manu of the chefs and pop-up restaurants who showcased their food in the past year. Banichka, Slurp Society, Sliced and more return for the event. [Eater Wire]

Santa Claus a go go

Santa Claus also makes a stop at the Summerlin location of Hash House A Go Go on Saturday, December 11, starting at 11:15 a.m. Santa is also treating kids 10 and under to complimentary hot cocoa. [EaterWire]

Foursquare

Hash House A Go Go

1 South Main Street, , NV 89101 (702) 384-4646 Visit Website

Vegas Test Kitchen

1020 East Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (725) 251-2090 Visit Website
Foursquare

Ellis Island

4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 733-8901 Visit Website
Foursquare

Mt. Charleston Lodge

5375 Kyle Canyon Rd, Mount Charleston, NV 89124 (702) 872-5408 Visit Website

Tivoli Village

400 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 534-0000 Visit Website

Founders Coffee

6410 South Durango Drive, , NV 89113 (702) 916-4442 Visit Website

PKWY Tavern

445 Marks St., Henderson, NV

Leone Cafe

400 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 684-5853 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Drive, , NV 89135 (702) 832-1000 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Front Yard

4178 Koval Lane, , NV 89109 (702) 733-8901 Visit Website

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

1770 Festival Plaza Drive, , NV 89135 (702) 476-5484 Visit Website
Foursquare

T-Mobile Arena

3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89158 (702) 692-1600 Visit Website

Ada’s Wine Bar

410 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Foursquare

Allegiant Stadium

3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Visit Website

Served

1770 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, , NV 89012 (702) 263-0136 Visit Website
Foursquare

Green Valley Ranch

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 698-7000 Visit Website

El Dorado Cantina

430 South Rampart Boulevard, , NV 89145 (702) 333-1112 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Chilaquiles and Dutch Pancakes Highlight the Brunch Menu Rolled Out at Boom Bang

By Susan Stapleton

‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Expands on the Las Vegas Strip With Sandwiches, Mozzarella Bar

The king of cakes heads to the Linq with Boss Cafe in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

The Silverton’s Steakhouse Reopens With a New Menu and Revamped Dining Room

By Susan Stapleton

The Sahara Lands a Home for Hand-Pulled Noodles and Dumplings in December

By Susan Stapleton

The New Owners of the Palms Take the Next Step Toward Reopening — a Gaming License

By Susan Stapleton

A Life-Sized Gingerbread Man Trapped in a Snow Globe Is Made From Sugar and Chocolate

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world