A Restaurant Specializing in Lobster Dishes and Burgers Closes at Resorts World

Marigold, the restaurant from Las Vegas-based Gen3 Hospitality and owner Billy Richardson at Resorts World, permanently closed a little more than five months since it debuted when the new resort opened on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in June.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the restaurant did not provide a reason for the abrupt departure from the resort.

Marigold featured mid-century modern décor, an ode to the golden days of Las Vegas and Palm Springs, along with a roster of craft burgers, lobster rolls, and decadent desserts, with classic American staples at the heart of the menu. Lobster-forward dishes such as lobster avocado toast, lobster croquettes, lobster linguini, and proper lobster rolls were the big draw here.

Aside from room for 200 diners inside and on an indoor patio, the restaurant featured Goldies next door with cookies and pies as well as grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options.

The news comes as the resort gets ready to debut quite a few new restaurants. Chef Shaun Hergatt is on the verge of opening Caviar Bar, and chef Nicole Brisson plans to debut Bar Zazu, a European café serving hot and cold tapas, cheese and charcuterie, and sweet and savory pastries next door to her Italian restaurant Brezza. Toward the end of the month, Carversteak opens a 14,500-square-foot restaurant, the biggest steakhouse in the city. All three sit in the resort’s 70,000-square-foot shopping esplanade dubbed the District that runs along Las Vegas Boulevard.