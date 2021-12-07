Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Emmitt Smith Opens a Restaurant on the Strip in 2022

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith plans to open his own restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. The 30,000-square-foot Emmitt’s Las Vegas takes over space at the front of Fashion Show mall, filling the former Sugar Factory American Brasserie space.

The restaurant plans to offer space for large private and corporate events and will showcase Smith’s Pro Football Hall of Fame career throughout the venue.

So far, restaurant operators Trilogy Group have only said the first floor will offer fine dining, while the second features the Player’s Lounge, a large space to watch sports and events during the day. By night, the space converts into Club 22, an ultra lounge.

Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League including 13 for the Dallas Cowboys. He helped the team win three Super Bowl championship rings, appeared in eight Pro Bowls, and holds the record as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. He also appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Smith joins former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees in opening a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. Brees is one of the owners of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, opening at Harrah’s in early 2022.

