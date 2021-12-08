Here Are 2021’s Eater Awards Winners for Las Vegas

It is now time — drum roll, please — to announce the winners of the 2021 Eater Awards in Las Vegas. These winners comprise a diverse group of the finest and most interesting chefs, restaurants and bars in the city. They’ve defined this year in dining, and we applaud them.

First, a quick recap: Eater’s local editors in 25 cities nominated candidates for three major categories: Restaurant of the Year, Design of the Year, and Bar of the Year. These awards are geared toward places that have opened in about the past year, or people who have become involved in new ventures or otherwise changed the game in that time, which is why many renowned veterans don’t appear.

Eater editors selected the winners in each category. Without further ado, here’s who came out on top in Las Vegas.

Restaurant of the Year

Brezza

Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard. The menu spans antipasti, fresh crudo, handmade pastas, and dishes cooked on a Tuscan-style wood-fired grill, where sustainable seafood, dry-aged prime steaks, heritage breed poultry, and pork, as well as seasonal produce are all grilled over white oak and olive branches. Brunch, lunch, and a patio available.

Design of the Year

Delilah

The long awaited Delilah, the breathtaking supper club from H.Wood Group at Wynn Las Vegas, features a two-level space with lavish chandeliers, a fireplace, refined American fare, and entertainers dancing alongside a live jazz band. Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design & Development, created the look of Delilah, taking cues from the original location in Los Angeles, regal supper clubs of the past, and a safari trip to Africa. Little Bubble Bar, a 34-seat intimate lounge with settees upholstered in vintage Hermès fabric, awaits at the entrance, and diners get their first glimpse of the space with the bar overlooking the main dining room two floors below. Two sweeping sets of staircases adorned with bronze sculptures that were commissioned for Delilah funnel down to the Anchor Bar with its view of the stage, brass palms trees, and vintage feel. Live entertainment and jazz on Sundays bring the intimate dinner with a show.

Overhead, the ceilings use more than 30 hand-finished plaster molding segments. Seating uses embossed silk velvets, French linens from Pierre Frey and Hermes Rich, piano finish walnut burl with ebony inlay on the walls, and more than three dozen commissioned paintings and sculptures along with vintage cubist works from around the world. Diners can get up and dance on the fumed oak and zebra wood flooring with a chevron pattern.

On either side of the main dining room sits outdoor courtyards that whisk diners away to the Amalfi Coast with lanterns for lighting and 75-year-old magnolia trees. To one side of the patio sits the Chef’s Table, a secret dining room with its own bar that those who want some privacy can access via the kitchen.

Bar of the Year

Silver Stamp

Think of the Silver Stamp as stepping into a 1970s den replete with wood-paneled walls, low-slung ceilings, and vintage beer memorabilia lining the walls. The new 2,400-square-foot beer bar in the Gateway District comes from Rose Signor, the former manager at Atomic Liquors, and Andrew Smith. The 20 beers on tap include Andrew’s Hips Don’t Lie made exclusively for Silver Stamp by Juxta Nomad and Astronomy Aleworks and Funk Yeah Apricot from Beachwood Blendery, along with hard-to-find beers such as Dupont Avec Les Bon Voeux Saison from Belgium. Another 50 beers are available by the can or bottle.