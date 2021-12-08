 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Arts District Lands a New Bake Shop From One of the Oldest Bakeries in Las Vegas

Freed’s Bakery opens another outlet

by Susan Stapleton
The interior of a bakery.
Freed’s Dessert Shop opens in the Arts District.
Chris Wessling

Strawberry shortcake, cannoli, chocolate cake, and more arrive in the Arts District at the new Freed’s Bakery, the 60-year-old venue that appears in the Food Network’s Vegas Cakes. The company’s expansion takes the bakery to the Arts District with a boutique setting for Freed’s Dessert Shop.

Inside, shoppers can find a mural by Shan Michael Evans, local Las Vegas artist, inspired by Freed’s signature desserts.

This marks the sixth location in the city, serving Freed’s strawberry shortcake filled and iced with whipped cream and sliced strawberries; cannoli in renditions with sweet ricotta, cinnamon, and chocolate chips; and Parisian cake with its rich chocolate layers iced with Belgian chocolate blended whipped cream and topped with chocolate shavings. The bakery’s flagship store at 9815 S. Eastern Avenue continues to take care of custom orders for wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and more.

Freed’s Dessert Shop, 60 E. California Ave., 702-456-7762. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Freed’s Dessert Shop

6475 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

Freed's Bakery

9815 South Eastern Avenue, , NV 89183 (702) 456-7762 Visit Website

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

A Restaurant Specializing in Lobster Dishes and Burgers Closes at Resorts World

By Susan Stapleton

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Emmitt Smith Opens a Restaurant on the Strip in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

MGM Resorts Considers Building Another Resort on the South End of the Las Vegas Strip

By Susan Stapleton

Chilaquiles and Dutch Pancakes Highlight the Brunch Menu Rolled Out at Boom Bang

By Susan Stapleton

‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Expands on the Las Vegas Strip With Sandwiches, Mozzarella Bar

The king of cakes heads to the Linq with Boss Cafe in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

The Silverton’s Steakhouse Reopens With a New Menu and Revamped Dining Room

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world