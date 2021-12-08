The Arts District Lands a New Bake Shop From One of the Oldest Bakeries in Las Vegas

Strawberry shortcake, cannoli, chocolate cake, and more arrive in the Arts District at the new Freed’s Bakery, the 60-year-old venue that appears in the Food Network’s Vegas Cakes. The company’s expansion takes the bakery to the Arts District with a boutique setting for Freed’s Dessert Shop.

Inside, shoppers can find a mural by Shan Michael Evans, local Las Vegas artist, inspired by Freed’s signature desserts.

This marks the sixth location in the city, serving Freed’s strawberry shortcake filled and iced with whipped cream and sliced strawberries; cannoli in renditions with sweet ricotta, cinnamon, and chocolate chips; and Parisian cake with its rich chocolate layers iced with Belgian chocolate blended whipped cream and topped with chocolate shavings. The bakery’s flagship store at 9815 S. Eastern Avenue continues to take care of custom orders for wedding cakes, birthday cakes, and more.

Freed’s Dessert Shop, 60 E. California Ave., 702-456-7762. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.