Drag Queens Bring Out Holiday Favorite Songs for a Night at Arts District’s Garden

The Garden Las Vegas, the gay bar in the Arts District, goes all out for the holiday season with Friday night drag shows the rest of December filled with classic yuletide carols and naughty shenanigans. On December 10 and December 17, the 12:30 a.m. show brings out Ho Ho Ho! A Very Drag Christmas — A Holi-slay Spectacular! with Christmas anthems such as “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson’s “Santa Baby.” Resident queens include RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Alexis Mateo and Coco Montrese, with Vegas’ local queens including Chevis Regal, Des’ree St James, and Salem Night. To go along with the holiday music, the venue offers $14 cocktails such as Deck the Balls with Jack Apple, Grand Marnier, agave, and cinnamon, bitters; Santa’s Naughty Brew with Jameson Black Barrel, cold brew, brown sugar, and Kahlua; and the Gimme S’more with Cognac, rumchata, cold brew, and roasted marshmallows. On December 26, The Garden hosts the charity event Grinchmas with live performances from local Cirque stars, artists, and comedians. Grinchmas will also feature fun photo opportunities and a fully costumed Grinch host. The event is free to attend, although proceeds from Industry Night pricing for bottles goes toward the charity donation to Project 150, a local non-profit that helps provide support to homeless youth. [EaterWire]

Wear an ugly sweater, get a free drink

Wear an ugly sweat to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at the Venetian on December 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. for a free Winter Noggin’ cocktail. D.J. Soxxie spins the tunes. [EaterWire]

Pinkbox on the move

Pinkbox Doughnuts relocated its store on Eastern Avenue in Henderson to 10510 S. Eastern Ave., and the location plans to reopen on Saturday, December 18, with its second drive thru. The grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. includes an appearance by Pinkbox mascot Pinky, a live DJ, photo booth, airbrush tattoos, a doughnut eating contest, and more. Three doughnuts served that day will also have a pink ticket inside, giving three lucky customers the chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The first 100 guests will also receive a free, limited-edition Pinkbox T-shirt. The doughnut shop also launched a Pinkbox Perks loyalty program with three points earned for every dollar spent. [EaterWire]

A South American restaurant closes after 14 years

The owner of Mi Peru South American Restaurant in Henderson tells 8 New Now that he decided to close his venue after 14 years near Stephanie Street and Horizon Ridge because he could not find staff. [8 News Now]