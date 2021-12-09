Caviar Galore Highlights the Menu at the Newest Restaurant to Open at Resorts World

Caviar, anyone? Las Vegas certainly has healthy doses of roe on the menu, whether it’s Guy Savoy’s decadent Colors of Caviar parfait, Michael Mina’s caviar parfait inspired by his honeymoon, or Wolfgang Puck’s smoked salmon pizza at Spago. But now Las Vegas has a a restaurant dedicated to all things caviar. New York-based chef Shaun Hergatt opened Caviar Bar at Resorts World with seafood dishes that incorporate seasonal ingredients and an array of international caviar selections, including his own brand. The restaurant sits on the north end of the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping esplanade that sits on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hergatt’s Caspy Caviar comes in Kaluga, Golden Ostera and Classic Sevruga, served with house-made blinis, crème fraiche, and chives. Diners can order it by the tin or as an enhancement to a dish. The restaurant even offers a caviar ball with blackberry and sweet cheese for dessert.

Diners can find charcuterie options, oysters, a gulf shrimp cocktail, and Maine lobster on the menu, as well as tartares and crudos featuring hamachi, diver scallops, or bluefin toro. Among the dishes featuring caviar are baby waffles with smoked salmon. crème fraiche, and caviar; wagyu beef with black olive and caviar; and shrimp toast featuring caviar sauce.

Designer Roman Vnoukov sprinkled Russian influences throughout the space with dark colors and hints of silver and bronze, while the exterior and bar area’s walls are comprised of vibrant diamonds. With 105 seats, the restaurant is an intimate experience.

Hergatt, who grew up in Queensland, Australia, had fine dining restaurants SHO and Juni in New York City, and both earned Michelin stars when they were open. He opened Vestry, a vegetable- and seafood-focused restaurant in the Dominick Hotel, last October, and also received a Michelin star there.

Caviar Bar, Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Boulevard S. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.