 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Caviar Galore Highlights the Menu at the Newest Restaurant to Open at Resorts World

Caviar Bar of course features the delicacy

by Susan Stapleton
Caviar Bar
Caviar Bar at Resorts World.
Sabin Orr

Caviar, anyone? Las Vegas certainly has healthy doses of roe on the menu, whether it’s Guy Savoy’s decadent Colors of Caviar parfait, Michael Mina’s caviar parfait inspired by his honeymoon, or Wolfgang Puck’s smoked salmon pizza at Spago. But now Las Vegas has a a restaurant dedicated to all things caviar. New York-based chef Shaun Hergatt opened Caviar Bar at Resorts World with seafood dishes that incorporate seasonal ingredients and an array of international caviar selections, including his own brand. The restaurant sits on the north end of the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping esplanade that sits on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Hergatt’s Caspy Caviar comes in Kaluga, Golden Ostera and Classic Sevruga, served with house-made blinis, crème fraiche, and chives. Diners can order it by the tin or as an enhancement to a dish. The restaurant even offers a caviar ball with blackberry and sweet cheese for dessert.

Diners can find charcuterie options, oysters, a gulf shrimp cocktail, and Maine lobster on the menu, as well as tartares and crudos featuring hamachi, diver scallops, or bluefin toro. Among the dishes featuring caviar are baby waffles with smoked salmon. crème fraiche, and caviar; wagyu beef with black olive and caviar; and shrimp toast featuring caviar sauce.

Designer Roman Vnoukov sprinkled Russian influences throughout the space with dark colors and hints of silver and bronze, while the exterior and bar area’s walls are comprised of vibrant diamonds. With 105 seats, the restaurant is an intimate experience.

Hergatt, who grew up in Queensland, Australia, had fine dining restaurants SHO and Juni in New York City, and both earned Michelin stars when they were open. He opened Vestry, a vegetable- and seafood-focused restaurant in the Dominick Hotel, last October, and also received a Michelin star there.

Caviar Bar
The lounge at Caviar Bar.
Sabin Orr
Caviar Bar
A look inside Caviar Bar.
Sabin Orr
Caviar Bar
The lounge at Caviar Bar.
Sabin Orr

Caviar Bar, Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Boulevard S. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Wolfgang Puck

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (877) 880-0880 Visit Website

Caviar Bar

3000 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109 Visit Website
Foursquare

Spago

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-693-8181 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV
Foursquare

Michael Mina

3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (866) 259-7111 Visit Website
Foursquare

Resorts World

3000 Las Vegas Boulevard S. , Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-802-6460 Visit Website

In This Stream

Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

View all 145 stories

More From Eater Vegas

The Latest

Drag Queens Bring Out Holiday Favorite Songs for a Night at Arts District’s Garden

By Susan Stapleton

The Arts District Lands a New Bake Shop From One of the Oldest Bakeries in Las Vegas

By Susan Stapleton

A Restaurant Specializing in Lobster Dishes and Burgers Closes at Resorts World

By Susan Stapleton

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Emmitt Smith Opens a Restaurant on the Strip in 2022

By Susan Stapleton

MGM Resorts Considers Building Another Resort on the South End of the Las Vegas Strip

By Susan Stapleton

Chilaquiles and Dutch Pancakes Highlight the Brunch Menu Rolled Out at Boom Bang

By Susan Stapleton

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Las Vegas newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world