The interior of a restaurant decorated with Christmas lights.

Every Restaurant and Bar That Closed in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

Keep track of the restaurants big and small that close

Contributors: Susan Stapleton and Bradley Martin

The inevitable happens all the time in Las Vegas; another restaurant or bar closes. Some come as no surprise. Others break the hearts of fans. Here, keep track of every bar and restaurant closing in Las Vegas.

So far in 2021, Costa Di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas supper club Rose. Rabbit. Lie., Sticky Chicken at the Linq, Hawaiian breakfast specialist Cinnamon’s, Italian restaurant that specialized in pizzas Sixth + Mill at the Grand Canal Shoppes, Go Vegan Cafe, Simply Pure and Cheffini’s Hot Dogs in the Downtown Container Park, and Mexican blockbuster Elio permanently closed in Las Vegas. Other recent closings include Rooster Boy Cafe on Lake Jacqueline, Buca di Beppo and Tequila Taqueria Bar & Grill at Bally’s, and the former home of Todd English P.U.B. at the Shops at Crystals. Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles closed at Best of the West and plans to move into the Hughes Center. One of the oldest Japanese restaurants in Las Vegas, Osaka, closed it location near Summerlin. Rao’s closes after 15 years at Caesars Palace in November, and the Mexican restaurant Hecho en Vegas departs the MGM Grand in November as well.

Read the full stories below.

Know a restaurant that permanently closed? Hit up the tipline with details.

For all the latest Vegas dining intel, subscribe to Eater Vegas’s newsletter.

Elio

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-3463 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Linq

3545 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 328-1888 Visit Website
Foursquare

Caesars Palace

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (866) 227-5938 Visit Website
Foursquare

Hecho en Vegas

3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Visit Website
Foursquare

Todd English P.U.B.

3720 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 489-8080 Visit Website

Cinnamon's

7591 West Washington Avenue, , NV 89128 (702) 478-7877 Visit Website

The Grand Canal Shoppes

3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 414-4525 Visit Website

MGM Grand

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (877) 880-0880 Visit Website
Foursquare

Simply Pure

707 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (702) 810-5641 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cheffini's Hot Dogs

707 Fremont St #1050, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (702) 527-7599 Visit Website

Las Vegas

, , NV

Sixth + Mill Pizzeria & Bar

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas, NV 89109 Visit Website

Sticky Chicken

3535 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 370-7736 Visit Website
Foursquare

Buca di Beppo

7690 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 363-6524 Visit Website

Rooster Boy Cafe

2620 Regatta Drive, , NV 89128 (702) 560-2453 Visit Website
Foursquare

Downtown Container Park

707 Fremont Street, , NV 89101 (702) 359-9982 Visit Website
Foursquare

Go Vegan Cafe & Juice Bar

5875 S Rainbow Blvd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89118 (702) 405-8550
Foursquare

Rose. Rabbit. Lie.

3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, , NV 89109 (702) 698-7440 Visit Website
Foursquare

Costa Di Mare

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-3305 Visit Website
Foursquare

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, , NV 89109 (702) 770-7000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (702) 698-7000 Visit Website
Foursquare

Osaka

7511 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 869-9494 Visit Website
Jan 22, 2021, 9:00am PST

