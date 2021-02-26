Keep track of the restaurants big and small that close

Every Restaurant and Bar That Closed in Las Vegas: 2021 Edition

The inevitable happens all the time in Las Vegas; another restaurant or bar closes. Some come as no surprise. Others break the hearts of fans. Here, keep track of every bar and restaurant closing in Las Vegas.

So far in 2021, Costa Di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas supper club Rose. Rabbit. Lie., Sticky Chicken at the Linq, Hawaiian breakfast specialist Cinnamon’s, Italian restaurant that specialized in pizzas Sixth + Mill at the Grand Canal Shoppes, Go Vegan Cafe, Simply Pure and Cheffini’s Hot Dogs in the Downtown Container Park, and Mexican blockbuster Elio permanently closed in Las Vegas. Other recent closings include Rooster Boy Cafe on Lake Jacqueline, Buca di Beppo and Tequila Taqueria Bar & Grill at Bally’s, and the former home of Todd English P.U.B. at the Shops at Crystals. Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles closed at Best of the West and plans to move into the Hughes Center. One of the oldest Japanese restaurants in Las Vegas, Osaka, closed it location near Summerlin. Rao’s closes after 15 years at Caesars Palace in November, and the Mexican restaurant Hecho en Vegas departs the MGM Grand in November as well.

Read the full stories below.

Know a restaurant that permanently closed? Hit up the tipline with details.

