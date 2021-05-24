Find out about the restaurants and bars at the new resort

Everything to Know About Resorts World at the North End of the Las Vegas Strip

The $4.3 billion Resorts World opened on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on June 24 with more than 40 restaurants and bars, three hotels with 3,500 rooms, and an unmissable 100,000-square-foot LED screen on the exterior of the resort touted as one of the largest in the world.

The resort offers plenty of dining options to explore. LA chef Ray Garcia opens ¡Viva! with regional Mexican cuisine, while Marcus Samuelsson’s Streetbird Las Vegas debuts at the new food hall, Famous Foods Street Eats, with sweet and spicy fried chicken, hot honey chicken and waffle, chicken wings, and mac ’n greens.

That food hall features hawker stands with Hong Kong’s Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling, Singapore’s Geylang Claypot Rice, Bangkok, Thailand’s Ten Suns Braised Beef, Singapore’s Springleaf Prata Place, Steve and Kevin Aoki’s Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, and more.

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub bring the club scene the resort, while Zouk Group’s RedTail, a social gaming bar, and Fuhu with Asian dining bring a more social side to dining. Ayu also has Moonbeam — a day-to-night Sunday party.

Las Vegas chef Nicole Brisson, who was a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, opens two new outlets at the resort — Brezza with coastal Italian fare such as handmade pastas, seafood, Brisson’s “hand-selected heritage breeds,” and Creekstone Farms beef, and Bar Zazu, a European café serving hot and cold tapas, cheese and charcuterie, and sweet and savory pastries coming in October.

The resort also has Genting Palace with Cantonese cuisine, seafood, and dim sum, and Kusa Nori, a sushi bar with teppanyaki grills.

Wally’s Wine & Spirits brings a restaurant, wine bar, and specialty gourmet market with a mind-bending 8,000-plus labels to the neon of Vegas.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, the new bar from Clique Hospitality, specializes in Champagne-based cocktails off the casino floor, while DawgHouse Saloon & Sportsbook features a Nashville sports bar next to the sportsbook. Head up to the 66th floor for Starlight on 66.

Still on the way, Bar Zazu with tapas from Brisson, Carversteak, Caviar Bar from chef Shaun Hergatt, San Diego’s Tacos El Cabron, Tiger Sugar, and HaiDiLao, dubbed by the late food writer Jonathan Gold as the “Ferrari of Chinese hot pot restaurants.”

